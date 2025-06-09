40-yr-old kills 2 children in Bhiwani before attempting to kill self

A 40-year-old man attempted to kill self after strangulating his two children, aged 17 and 16, to death at a Bhiwani’s village, police said on Sunday. The accused narrated the incident to his sister-in-law after she confronted him about the children. (File)

The accused is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bhiwani, said police, adding that his condition is stable.

Bhiwani Sadar police station house officer (SHO) Narender Kumar said that the accused offered a mango shake spiked with sleeping pills to his children on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. “ When his children were asleep, he strangled them to death. Then, he consumed some poisonous substance. After some time, his sister-in-law came to his house and spotted both children dead. The accused narrated the incident to her after being confronted. He was rushed to a hospital in Bhiwani where his condition is said to be out of danger,” the SHO added.

A month earlier, his wife had allegedly killed self after some dispute with her in laws, the SHO said, adding that the accused blamed his parents for “forcing him” to take this step.

“The accused claimed that his parents had given poisonous substances to his wife and they stopped him from filing a police complaint. We have booked him in murder case on a complaint filed by his mother. An investigation is on in this case,” the SHO added.