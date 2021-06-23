428 more contract Covid in J&K, seven succumb

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 428 fresh Covid-19 infections and seven deaths on Tuesday.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 999 with active positive cases dropping to 7,181 from the highest ever active cases of 52,848 on May 13.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,01,134 prompting the recovery rate to climb to 96.33%.

There were 280 cases and four deaths in Kashmir. The Jammu division saw 148 infections and three fatalities.

Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,12,584 and the death-toll has hit 4,269.

The officials said that 43,786 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT taking the overall number of tests conducted since the pandemic started to 9.58 million.

Officials said with 104 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections followed by 32 in Jammu. Six districts had single-digit cases.

Srinagar and Jammu districts have together contributed for about 1.21 lakh cases and 1,948 deaths of the total. The Jammu district has the highest number of 1,126 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 822 deaths.

From June 7, the UT has mostly recorded below-20 daily fatalities with lowest (four) on June 19.

The second Covid wave peaked in May in the UT with the highest daily cases of 5,443 on May 7 and the highest daily deaths of 73 on May 17.

The month of May was most devastating for Jammu and Kashmir recording the highest 1,14,382 Covid-19 cases and 1,625 deaths related to the disease.