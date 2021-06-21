42-year-old NRI woman shot in stomach in Mohali

A Canada-based NRI woman was injured after a shot fired from her husband’s licensed revolver hit her stomach at her Sector 91 house on Sunday.

According to the police, they are still verifying whether it was a case of accidental firing or suicide attempt.

They said the woman, Amritpal Kaur, 42, was home with her 16-year daughter when the shot was fired around 5pm.

Her husband, who is also an NRI, was at his farmhouse near Kharar. His father, Avtar Singh, is a retired Punjab Police deputy superintendent of police.

Kaur was rushed to the Sohana hospital, where her condition is stated to be out of danger. “Things will get clear after we record her statement,” said superintendent of police (SP, City) Harvinder Singh Virk.