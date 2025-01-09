43 lakh people have taken BJP membership in Haryana: Badoli

The Haryana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a brainstorming session with its district presidents on Wednesday to plan the party’s year-long events. The meeting, held in Chandigarh, was attended by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, BJP state president Mohan Lal Badoli, and state general secretary Surendra Poonia. Discussions also focused on sending Haryana BJP leaders for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. The Haryana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a brainstorming session with its district presidents on Wednesday to plan the party’s year-long events. The meeting, held in Chandigarh, was attended by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, BJP state president Mohan Lal Badoli, and state general secretary Surendra Poonia. (HT File)

Addressing the media, state BJP president Badoli said that approximately 100 leaders from Haryana would be assigned responsibilities for the Delhi elections. He said that already 22 leaders from Haryana have been given responsibilities for different assemblies of Delhi and in two-three days, about 100 leaders and other workers will be assigned duties in the Delhi elections.

Highlighting the success of the BJP’s membership drive, the state BJP president said that 43 lakh people in Haryana have joined the BJP, surpassing the central leadership’s target of 42 lakh. The party has now set a new goal of enrolling 50 lakh members and is confident of achieving it soon, he said.

He said that election processes are underway at the mandal level, with 12-member committees being formed at each booth. Once the booth and mandal elections are updated, the process of electing district presidents will commence.

In response to a query, Badoli credited the people of Haryana for giving the BJP their mandate for the third consecutive term, enabling the formation of a full-majority government. He expressed confidence that the party would secure significant victories in the upcoming urban body elections as well, creating what he described as a “triple-engine” government.