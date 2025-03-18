43rd All India Police Equestrian Championship in Panchkula: ITBP shines in police horse test

The 43rd All India Police Equestrian Championship and Mounted Police Duty Meet 2024-25 witnessed a display of skill and discipline as Indo-Tibetan Border Police’s (ITBP) head constable Rakesh Kumar, riding horse Amber, secured first place in the police horse test event. The championship saw participation from various state police forces and Central Armed Police Forces. (Sant Arora/HT)

Delhi Police’s head constable Sandeep Khatana, riding horse Tilak, claimed second place, while BSF’s head constable Dhruv Singh, riding horse Jashan, secured third place in the competition.

In the medley relay event, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) “B” team clinched first place with Surendra Singh on horse Appu, Aman Pathak on horse Rewa, and Yashpal on horse Champion, respectively.

The BSF “A” team secured second place with constable Dinesh Kumar on horse Billu, head constable Tej Prasad Joshi on horse Summer Place, and constable Akash Kumar on horse Prem.

Chandigarh Police’s “A” team finished third, with Praveen on horse Kiran, Amit Kumar on horse Samrat, and Chander Shekhar Azad on horse Juliet.

Winners across different events were honoured with medals and awards.