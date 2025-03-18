Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

43rd All India Police Equestrian Championship in Panchkula: ITBP shines in police horse test

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Mar 18, 2025 10:28 AM IST

Delhi Police’s head constable Sandeep Khatana, riding horse Tilak, claimed second place, while BSF’s head constable Dhruv Singh, riding horse Jashan, secured third place in the competition

The 43rd All India Police Equestrian Championship and Mounted Police Duty Meet 2024-25 witnessed a display of skill and discipline as Indo-Tibetan Border Police’s (ITBP) head constable Rakesh Kumar, riding horse Amber, secured first place in the police horse test event.

The championship saw participation from various state police forces and Central Armed Police Forces. (Sant Arora/HT)
The championship saw participation from various state police forces and Central Armed Police Forces. (Sant Arora/HT)

Delhi Police’s head constable Sandeep Khatana, riding horse Tilak, claimed second place, while BSF’s head constable Dhruv Singh, riding horse Jashan, secured third place in the competition.

In the medley relay event, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) “B” team clinched first place with Surendra Singh on horse Appu, Aman Pathak on horse Rewa, and Yashpal on horse Champion, respectively.

The BSF “A” team secured second place with constable Dinesh Kumar on horse Billu, head constable Tej Prasad Joshi on horse Summer Place, and constable Akash Kumar on horse Prem.

Chandigarh Police’s “A” team finished third, with Praveen on horse Kiran, Amit Kumar on horse Samrat, and Chander Shekhar Azad on horse Juliet.

The championship saw participation from various state police forces and Central Armed Police Forces. Winners across different events were honoured with medals and awards.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On