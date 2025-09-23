44 injured as HRTC bus overturns in Kangra

As many as 44 people were injured after a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus overturned in Kangra district on Monday, police officials said. The accident occurred near Gurala Mod in Dadasiba when the bus was travelling from Talwara to Baddi. The accident occurred near Gurala Mod in Dadasiba when the bus was travelling from Talwara to Baddi.

Officials said 40 sustained minor injuries but the four severely injured passengers were referred to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Kangra, at Tanda. Local residents immediately launched relief operations, transporting the injured to Dadasiba civil hospital in private vehicles and ambulances. Police officials said that after receiving the information, a team reached the spot for a probe. “Preliminary investigation reveals that the bus driver lost control following which the vehicle overturned,” said a police official.