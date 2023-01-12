Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 44 spools of banned plastic kite string recovered, 2 held

44 spools of banned plastic kite string recovered, 2 held

chandigarh news
Updated on Jan 12, 2023 11:19 PM IST

The police have booked the accused under sections 188, 336 of IPC, sections 51, 39 of Wild Life Protection Act and section 15 of Environment Protection Act

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

: The police have arrested two men for selling banned plastic kite string in two separate cases and recovered 44 spools from their possession.

In the first case, the Model Town police arrested a Phillaur resident and recovered 24 spools of plastic kite string from his possession on Wednesday.

Assistant sub inspector (ASI) Harmesh Singh said the accused, Sham Lal of Chaudhary Mohalla in Phillaur, was selling the plastic kite string near Manohar Nagar railway crossing and tried to escape on seeing police.

In another case, the police arrested one Sanjay Kumar Shah, a Radha Swami colony resident, and recovered 20 spools of banned kite string from him.

ASI Husan Lal said that the police are investigating to know from where he has procured the spools.

The police have booked the accused under sections 188, 336 of IPC, sections 51, 39 of Wild Life Protection Act and section 15 of Environment Protection Act.

