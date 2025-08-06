450 roads, including 4 national highways, blockedin rain-hit Himachal

Continuous heavy rainfall in parts of Himachal Pradesh has thrown life out of gear with around 450 roads, including the four national highways, blocked across the state on Tuesday. Due to the incessant rain, rivers and rivulets, including Beas river and Suketi Khad in Mandi, remained in spate at many places in the state. (HT Photo)

The Mandi-Kullu stretch of the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway (NH-21), which was opened for one-way traffic at Tuesday evening, was again blocked near Dwada hours after opening due to shooting stones and landslides. Earlier the stretch was blocked at the 9-mile mark, Kainchi Mod and Jogni Mata Temple, on Tuesday morning.

As per weather department, heavy rain was observed at a few places and heavy to very heavy rain was observed at isolated places in state during last 24 hours. Out of 450 blocked roads, 292 roads are in Mandi and 89 in Kullu district. The NH-003 (Mandi-Dharampur) via Kotli also remained blocked on Tuesday. In Kullu district, NH-305 was blocked at Jhed (Khanag) due to a landslide. Light motor vehicles are being allowed to pass through Kandugad. A flash flood blocked National Highway (NH-05) at Riba Nala in Kinnaur district. The state disaster management authority said that 257 water supply schemes and 360 power distribution transformers are non-functional. Meanwhile, a landslide occurred near Jakhu temple in Shimla leading to closure of the road.

Due to the incessant rain, rivers and rivulets, including Beas river and Suketi Khad in Mandi, remained in spate at many places in the state. In Mandi district’s Balh area, low-lying areas were waterlogged with reports of rainwater entering houses and shops at many places.

Since the onset of the monsoon in Himachal Pradesh on June 20, as many as 194 people have lost their lives so far. This includes 108 deaths due to rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, and drowning, while 86 people have died in road accidents. More than 1,700 houses have been either partially or completely damaged. The cumulative losses in the state during the monsoon season have so far amounted to around ₹1,850 crore.

Extensive damage to infrastructure in Mandi

Mandi deputy commissioner (DC) Apoorv Devgan said that due to heavy rains and landslides in the last 24 hours in Mandi district, roads, drinking water and electricity supply and other infrastructure have been damaged extensively. “Various teams of concerned departments are working on a war footing to restore essential services in the district. “In the Mandi circle of the public works department (PWD) alone, a loss of about 23 crore rupees has been estimated in the last 24 hours. 158 machines have been deployed to restore the damaged roads and 73 out of 270 roads closed in the affected areas have been restored by Tuesday evening,” he said.

Kinnaur Kailash Yatra temporarily suspended

Owing to the continued rainfall, the administration has suspended the Kinnaur Kailash Yatra. Officials said that due to the incessant rainfall foot bridges built on Tangi Valley and Kangyarang drains have been washed away while the route has become extremely slippery and incidents of landslides have also been reported. Kalpa sub-divisional magistrate (Civil) Amit Kalthaik said that all the devotees currently travelling have been stopped at safe places and their complete safety is being ensured.

Heavy rainfall to continue in Himachal till August 11

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office has predicted that heavy rainfall spells are expected to continue at isolated places in Himachal till August 11.

According to MeT officials, light to moderate rainfall is very likely at many places from August 6 to 11 with heavy rainfall at isolated places as well during this period. On August 6, a yellow alert of heavy rainfall was sounded in Una and Mandi districts of the state, followed by a yellow alert in Sirmaur district on August 7. Una, Chamba, Kangra and Sirmaur districts will remain under a yellow alert of heavy rainfall on August 8.