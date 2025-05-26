46 Bangladeshi nationals nabbed from Haryana's Sonepat

Sonepat police arrested 46 Bangladeshi nationals, including women and children, allegedly staying without any legal documents, during a raid at a brick kiln at Kharkhauda in Sonepat, officials said on Sunday. The illegal migrants were nabbed from a brick kiln on a tip-off, officials said. (iStock)

A spokesperson of the Sonepat police said that the raid was conducted acting on a tip-off.

“Their documents are being checked, and the police officials are ascertaining when and how these people entered India illegally,” he added.

Two days ago, Palwal police also arrested 59 Bangladeshi nationals working at a brick kiln without documents.

Inspector Dinesh Kumar of Utawad police station in Palwal said that on the information of the intelligence department, a raid was conducted and 59 alleged Bangladeshis were taken into custody.

Jhajjar police had also arrested 174 Bangladeshi nationals staying in the district in the last week. On May 20, Rohtak police also nabbed 29 Bangladeshi nationals working at a brick kiln in Kalanaur. As many as 10 persons, including six men and four women, were arrested in Bhiwani on May 21 and 39, including 11 women and 14 children, were held from Hansi in Hisar.

Bhiwani police spokesman Abhishek Rao said that the police have identified 10 suspicious persons and their Aadhar cards are being checked.

“Every team is conducting raids to catch adults now, and every illegal migrant from Bangladesh will be sent back. Most of them are working at brick kilns,” he added.

Family of 9 illegal Bangladeshi nationals nabbed by Delhi Police

A family of nine Bangladeshi nationals who worked in a brick kiln in Haryana’s Mewat but fled fearing arrest for entering India illegally have been nabbed by the Delhi police, officials said on Sunday.

Upon receiving information about illegal Bangladeshis, a police team conducted a surveillance and verification drive in Wazirpur JJ Colony on May 23, which led to the detention of one such person.

His interrogation helped the police apprehend eight other Bangladeshi nationals, including a newborn, of the same family who were living in India without valid documents, an official said.

They were nabbed from the Bharat Nagar area of northwest Delhi. A smartphone with a banned video call and chat app that the family used to communicate with their kin in Bangladesh has been seized, he said.

During questioning, the family said that had entered the country illegally through the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district. They initially claimed Indian nationality but were found to be from Bangladesh, Kurigram district, police said.

The apprehended individuals, including a 45-day-old infant, were handed over to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for deportation proceedings.

Police said further investigation was underway to trace those facilitating such entries and the local support system.

With inputs from PTI