 49 school buildings flagged unsafe in Ludhiana - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jul 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

49 school buildings flagged unsafe in Ludhiana

ByAkanksha Attri
Jul 23, 2024 08:40 AM IST

Deputy commissioner Sakshi Sahwney reviewed these school buildings along with that of School of Eminence, Baddowal, where a roof collapse incident last year took life of a teacher, leaving three others seriously injured

Ludhiana As many as nine primary and 40 middle, high and senior secondary school buildings have been declared unsafe by the education department, after the deputy commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sahwney, reviewed these school buildings along with that of School of Eminence, Baddowal, where a roof collapse incident last year took life of a teacher, leaving three others seriously injured.

Government Multipurpose School is in the list of unsafe schools in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)
Government Multipurpose School is in the list of unsafe schools in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

Primary schools, the portions of whose buildings have been declared unsafe include the schools of Bhaini Rora, Narangwal, Dhandari Kalan, Kasabad, Sarabha, Kakowal, Nizampur, Haibowal Kalan and Baddowal. Among the high schools, are the schools of Jaspal Bangar, Salodi, Cheema Khanna, Atiana, Lakkar Bazar, Nagra, Housing Board Colony, Phullawal, Chhjjawal, Dewatwal, Heeran, Lapra, Paddi, Rajgarh, Gujjerwal, Uppal, along with only one middle school of Millerganj Dholewal.

Among the senior secondary schools are the schools of Uksi, Samrala Boys, Division No III, Jawahar Nagar Boys, Kadiana Kalan, Koom Kalan, Siyar, Multipurpose, Haibowal Khurd, Sarabha, Halwara, Dhanansu, Shahpur, BM Raikot, Bassian, Umedpur Tibba, Dehlon, Lamma Jatpura, Butahri, Sihora, Sahnewal Boys, Mullapurmandi and Rasulra.

District education officer (Secondary) Harjinder Singh said the school heads submitted the number of rooms unsafe in their respective buildings via google forms after which a committee was constituted who inspected the same and then, a few portions of these many buildings were declared unsafe.

Former principal of GSSS Shahpur, Davinder Singh Chhina, said four rooms, one generator room and verandah in the school are unsafe at present. “A few months back, a team led by Rajinder Kaur, principal of GSSS Bilaspur, evaluated and found these many rooms unsafe but this initiative of the state government is laudable and is necessary to make our school buildings resistant to tremors,” he added.

Sukhjeet Singh, clerk of Shahpur School, mentioned that the students are not using the unsafe rooms during monsoons.

Commenting on the further course of action, Sawhney said, “There is an SOP and DEO has been asked to take steps as per that but the students are not using the unsafe classrooms.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 49 school buildings flagged unsafe in Ludhiana
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On