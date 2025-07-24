4kg heroin, 12 weapons seized in Amritsar, 10 held

Amritsar rural police, in separate operations along with Border Security Force (BSF), seized 4kg of heroin, 12 illegal weapons from 10 accused involved in trans-border arms trafficking and drug smuggling, officials said. In another case, the Amritsar rural police busted a weapon smuggling gang being handled from Pakistan and France and arrested its four members—Swaraj Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Gulab Singh and Gaurav, all belonging to Tarn Taran district. (HT File)

Special cell of Amritsar rural arrested Sahibdeep Singh of Hardo Ratan village and Sukhbir Singh of Mulla Behram village with 4kg of heroin in the area falling under Gharinda police station. Superintendent of police Aditya Warrior said the accused are linked to a Pakistani smuggler named Kali, and the heroin was smuggled via drone.

In another case, the Amritsar rural police busted a weapon smuggling gang being handled from Pakistan and France and arrested its four members—Swaraj Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Gulab Singh and Gaurav, all belonging to Tarn Taran district.

“Four pistols and 10 live cartridges were recovered from their possession. Their kingpin, Gopi, is based in France,” said SSP Maninder Singh.

Lakhwinder Singh and Harpreet Singh, both from Dande village, Akashdeep Singh of Chabhal Khurd village and Gurpreet Singh of Kasel village were arrested while they were on the way to Amritsar. “Eight pistols were recovered from their possession, the SSP added.