5 dead, 15 injured as mini bus falls into gorge in J&K’s Kathua

Published on Jan 20, 2023 11:50 PM IST

The accident took place in Kathua’s Sila village of Billawar in the evening when the driver lost control of the private bus while negotiating a blind curve, police said

Five people, including a woman, were killed and 15 others sustained injuries after a mini bus skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.
ByPTI, Kathua/jammu

Five people, including a woman, were killed and 15 others sustained injuries after a mini bus skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

The accident took place at Sila village of Billawar in the evening when the driver lost control of the private bus while negotiating a blind curve, they said.

According to the police, the bus was on its way to Dhanu Parole village from Mondli village.

Four people, including a 60-year-old woman, were found dead at the spot by rescuers, while 16 others were rushed to a hospital where one of them succumbed to injuries, they said.

