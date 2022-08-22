5 held for robbing scrap shop in Ludhiana, kingpin on the run
Six days on, police arrested five men on Sunday for robbing a scrap dealer’s shop at Amrit Colony on Panj Peer Road
Six days on, police arrested five men on Sunday for robbing a scrap dealer’s shop at Amrit Colony on Panj Peer Road.
The accused have been identified as Yogesh Kumar of Haibowal, Balwinder Balli of Gopal Nagar and Ricky Kumar, Rajan and Sawan of Jain Colony. Police have recovered ₹10,000, a bike, a scooter, a sharp and a blunt weapon from their possession.
The kingpin of the gang, Pawan Talli of Haibowal, who is also a scrap dealer, is yet to be arrested.
The complainant, Razi Ahmad, said he runs his scrap shop on the ground floor of his house. He told police that he was at his shop with a friend on August 15, when four masked with sharp and blunt weapons barged in at around 8pm.
He said the suspects started assaulting his friend with a blunt weapon and tried to attack him too, but he rushed upstairs to save himself. He said the accused took ₹22,500 from the drawer and escaped.
Assistant sub-inspector Resham Singh said the main accused, Pawan Talli, had hatched the conspiracy and executed the robbery.
The ASI added that the suspects are already facing trial in several cases. An FIR had been lodged against them under Section 395 (dacoity) of Indian Penal Code.
-
Pune registers rapid drop in vaccination of 12-18 yrs
The weekly vaccination of students in the age group of 12 to 15 years and 15 to 18 years has seen a drastic decrease in city limits. Far, in 12 to 15 years age group 356,025 beneficiaries have been inoculated. Across Maharashtra, vaccination in the age group of 12 to 15 years was higher in July end. Total vaccination in Maharashtra is 4,441,201 in this age group.
-
Tamil Nadu inoculates 1.37 million in 34th mass Covid vaccination drive
Chennai: Tamil Nadu has inoculated 1,377,391 people against Covid-19 in the 34th mega vaccination exercise on Sunday, said the health department. A total of 126,907 people received the first dose, 349,324 the second and 9,01,160 the precautionary booster dose, a press release said. Minister for health and family welfare Ma Subramanian inspected the vaccination camps in Vellore, Tirupathur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Ranipet.
-
SPG may rope in Karnataka’s Mudhol Hound dogs
The elite Special Protection Group has selected the majestic Mudhol Hound, an indigenous breed of dog from Karnataka, for training trial raising hopes of it being recruited by the elite force. The SPG showed interest in the Mudhol Hound and picked up two puppies for training on a trial basis from the Canine Research and Information Centre in Mudhol, a town in Bagalkote district.
-
Murder accused celebrates birthday from police van
Kalyan What is the best way to celebrate a birthday? A house party, a treat at an expensive restaurant or drinks at a pub? Well, none of the above choices seemed to sit well with a 28-year-old murder accused, who cut his cake through the windows of a police vehicle on Saturday. Thane Rural Superintendent of Police has ordered an inquiry. Roshan was arrested in a murder case by Ulhasnagar police officials four years ago.
-
Prayagraj: Two dairy owners arrested for torturing calf
Colonelganj police arrested two persons for allegedly thrashing a calf and dragging it brutally on the road after tying it to a rope. Animal rights activist and lawyer Awadhesh Rai said one Manoj and Sunil run a dairy in Chandpur Salori area. On Saturday, the duo thrashed a calf after it consumed milk from the cow in their dairy. The duo then tied a rope in the legs of the calf and dragged it brutally.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics