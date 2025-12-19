5 injured as 2 schoolbuses collide head-on near Kurali

A narrow escape was reported for several schoolchildren on Thursday morning after two schoolbuses collided head-on on the Chandigarh highway near Kurali. The accident, which occurred during a period of intense fog and near-zero visibility, left both bus drivers injured and three students with minor injuries. Only four to five children were on board the two vehicles at the time of the crash as the buses had just begun their morning pickup rounds. (HT Photos)

Collision amid thick fog

The accident took place at approximately 8 am, a time when the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had already noted visibility dropping to 150 meters across the region. The collision involved vehicles from Delhi Public School (DPS), Chappar Chiri, and St Ezra International School, Kharar. According to police reports, the DPS bus was travelling from the Kurali side when it met with the St Ezra International School bus.

Emergency services and school managements rushed to the site immediately. Both drivers sustained significant injuries and were transported to a nearby civil hospital. Fortunately, only four to five children were on board the two vehicles at the time of the crash, as the buses had just begun their morning pickup rounds. Three children sustained minor injuries and were administered first aid on the spot. Following the incident, the school administrations ensured the students were safely transported to their respective campuses.

Wrong-side driving involved: Police

Preliminary investigations by the Mohali police suggest a serious lapse in traffic discipline. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Karan Singh Sandhu, who visited the scene, stated that while both drivers held valid licences and were experienced, one vehicle was operating in violation of traffic flow.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that one of the buses was being driven on the wrong side, which led to the collision,” DSP Sandhu said. Specifically, eyewitness accounts and police observations indicate that the St Ezra International School bus was allegedly moving toward Kurali on the wrong side of the highway.

Based on a complaint filed by Satnam Singh, the DPS bus driver and a resident of Chappar Chiri village, an FIR has been registered at the Kurali Police Station. The case has been lodged against Taranjeet Singh, the driver of the St. Ezra School bus and a resident of Khanpur village, under Sections 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The area sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Divya, also inspected the accident site and summoned both school managements for questioning. She confirmed that since the schools were scheduled to start at 9:00 AM, the low occupancy in the buses prevented a much larger tragedy.

“The buses had just begun picking up students. Instructions have been issued to ensure greater caution and adherence to safety norms, particularly while driving in dense fog conditions,” SDM Divya stated, adding that further administrative and police action is currently in progress.