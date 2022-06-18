5 Ludhiana Central Jail inmates extort 5,000 from fellows via Paytm

Five inmates of Ludhiana Central Jail have been booked for allegedly extorting ₹5,000 through a digital payment application from two fellow inmates.

The accused— Sadiq Ali, Akashdeep, Dharampal, Amanjot and Shahrukh— threatened the victims to file a complaint against them for possessing a mobile phone, if they failed to transfer the amount.

The complainant, assistant jail superintendent Satnam Singh, said the accused had forced Sanjay Upadhyaya and his son Sonu Kumar to transfer ₹5,000 to a given Paytm account. Upadhyaya and his son had been arrested for drug peddling, he informed.

Assistant sub-inspector Sunil Kumar, the investigating officer, said an FIR under Sections 384 (punishment for extortion), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 52 of the Prison Act has been lodged against the accused.

Woman booked for blackmailing city resident

Dugri Police on Saturday booked a woman for blackmailing and extorting ₹21,500 from a Dugri resident.

The accused has been identified as Rupali Gupta.

The complainant, Navneet Singh, said in June 2021, he had received a video call on his WhatsApp number from an unidentified woman, who instigated him to remove his clothes.

He was unaware that the woman was recording the call. Later, she said she would release the video on social networking sites, unless he paid her ₹21,500.

The man claimed that he paid the said amount to the woman. After some days, the woman again demanded ₹31,000, after which he filed a complaint to the police on June 8, 2021.

Assistant sub-inspector Baldev Singh, the investigating officer, said the police have booked the woman under Section 384 (punishment for extortion) of the Indian Penal Code. A hunt is on to arrest the accused