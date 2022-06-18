5 Ludhiana Central Jail inmates extort ₹5,000 from fellows via Paytm
Five inmates of Ludhiana Central Jail have been booked for allegedly extorting ₹5,000 through a digital payment application from two fellow inmates.
The accused— Sadiq Ali, Akashdeep, Dharampal, Amanjot and Shahrukh— threatened the victims to file a complaint against them for possessing a mobile phone, if they failed to transfer the amount.
The complainant, assistant jail superintendent Satnam Singh, said the accused had forced Sanjay Upadhyaya and his son Sonu Kumar to transfer ₹5,000 to a given Paytm account. Upadhyaya and his son had been arrested for drug peddling, he informed.
Assistant sub-inspector Sunil Kumar, the investigating officer, said an FIR under Sections 384 (punishment for extortion), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 52 of the Prison Act has been lodged against the accused.
Woman booked for blackmailing city resident
Dugri Police on Saturday booked a woman for blackmailing and extorting ₹21,500 from a Dugri resident.
The accused has been identified as Rupali Gupta.
The complainant, Navneet Singh, said in June 2021, he had received a video call on his WhatsApp number from an unidentified woman, who instigated him to remove his clothes.
He was unaware that the woman was recording the call. Later, she said she would release the video on social networking sites, unless he paid her ₹21,500.
The man claimed that he paid the said amount to the woman. After some days, the woman again demanded ₹31,000, after which he filed a complaint to the police on June 8, 2021.
Assistant sub-inspector Baldev Singh, the investigating officer, said the police have booked the woman under Section 384 (punishment for extortion) of the Indian Penal Code. A hunt is on to arrest the accused
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
