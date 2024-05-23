 5 MDU faculty members suspended for canvassing for Congress candidate - Hindustan Times
5 MDU faculty members suspended for canvassing for Congress candidate

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
May 24, 2024 05:42 AM IST

The returning officer has issued show-cause notices to five other teaching employees of MDU, teaching association president Vikas Siwach, Sandeep Malik, Rajesh, all from the University Institute of Engineering and Technology; Prof Suresh Malik and Prof Randeep Rana, head of department of English, and asked them to submit their replies by Thursday.

Five teachers of Rohtak’s Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) were suspended for campaigning for Congress candidate Deepender Singh Hooda. However, five others were issued show-cause notices.

Five teachers of Rohtak's Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) were suspended for campaigning for Congress candidate Deepender Singh Hooda. However, five others were issued show-cause notices. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
Five teachers of Rohtak’s Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) were suspended for campaigning for Congress candidate Deepender Singh Hooda. However, five others were issued show-cause notices. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Following the district election officer-cum deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar’s directions, PGIMS police here have booked five teaching faculty members of MDU under section 129(3) of the Representation of People Act, 1951 and 1988. On election officer’s directions, varsity registrar Prof Gulshan Taneja has recommended suspension of assistant professors- Pardeep Gahlot, Surender Singh, Raj Kumar, all from the University Institute of Engineering and Technology and two associate professors- Surender Singh, department of botany, and Mahesh Kumar, department of pharma sciences.

However, the returning officer has issued show-cause notices to five other teaching employees of MDU, teaching association president Vikas Siwach, Sandeep Malik, Rajesh, all from the University Institute of Engineering and Technology; Prof Suresh Malik and Prof Randeep Rana, head of department of English, and asked them to submit their replies by Thursday evening.

As per information, except Randeep Rana, all the faculty members are considered as against the varsity authorities.

A senior functionary of the MDU said that these teachers were canvassing for the Congress candidate and some of them even took part in press briefings.

When contacted, MDU teaching association president Vikas Siwach claimed that they were targeted with mala fide intention and the election officials have not initiated any action against former Rajasthan BJP chief and ABVP workers, who had openly conducted a programme on MDU campus this week.

