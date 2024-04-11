5 members of Bambiha gang arrested with illegal weapons

Faridkot : The Moga police on Wednesday arrested five members of the Davinder Bambiha gang and recovered illegal weapons from their possession. The Moga police on Wednesday arrested five members of the Davinder Bambiha gang and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Karan, Vicky, alias Gandhi, Hempreet, alias Cheema, Sahil Sharma and Sunil Kumar of Moga. Police recovered three .30-bore pistols, a .315-bore country-made pistol and two cars from their possession.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The police also arrested their associate Lovepreet Singh, alias Labhi, of Moga after bringing him on production warrant from the Moga sub-jail.

Moga senior superintendent of police Vivek Sheel Soni said the crime investigation team of the Moga police nabbed five accused with illegal pistols. “On Tuesday, assistant sub-inspector Sukhwinder Singh along with a police party, was conducting a search operation at Bughipura Chowk in Moga city. An informer tipped off the police that Lovepreet’s associates Sunil, Karan, Vicky, Hempreet and Sahil, who are members of the Bambiha gang, were present at the Mehna bus stand in two vehicles --- a Toyota Fortuner and a Hyundai Verna --- and were planning a crime, he said.

“Following the information, the police party conducted a raid and apprehended Karan, Vicky, Hempreet and Sahil, while Sunil was nabbed later. Accused Lovepreet was arrested after obtaining his production warrant from the Moga sub-jail,” he added.

According to police records, Sunil is facing 13 criminal cases, including attempt to murder. He was also sentenced to two-and-a-half-year imprisonment in an NDPS Act case.

A case was registered against the accused under sections of the Arms Act at police station Mehna.

The Bambiha gang, arch-rival of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was run by Davinder Singh Sidhu, alias Davinder Bambiha. A popular kabbadi player and sharpshooter, he hailed from Bambiha Bhai village in Moga district.

In 2010, while pursuing a degree, Bambiha was jailed for murder. At 21, he escaped from prison and formed a gang and went on to become one of the most wanted criminals in Punjab in 2012. He was named in several murder cases and was involved in looting and snatchings. Bambiha was shot dead in an encounter in September 2016 at the age of 26 in Bathinda district. But the Bambiha gang continues to operate. His close aides now operate from prison, and run extortion racket in across Punjab.