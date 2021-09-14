Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 5 men booked for painting hoardings of Halwara airport black
The accused who had painted the Halwara airport paintings black posted the photos on social media platforms. (HT Photo)
5 men booked for painting hoardings of Halwara airport black

The accused and their three unidentified accomplices have been booked under Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act for painting hoardings of Halwara airport black
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
SEP 14, 2021

Five people were booked for painting hoardings at the Halwara International Airport black on Monday.

The accused, Sukhwinder Singh of Halwara and Sukhi of Jagraon, and their three unidentified accomplices have been booked under Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Sudhar station house officer Jasvir Singh said the accused had also fastened a poster of Kartar Singh Sarabha , a revolutionary who part of India’s freedom struggle, on the board and shared the image on social networking accounts.

