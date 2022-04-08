5 more Amritsar MC councillors join AAP
AMRITSAR: Five more councillors of the Amritsar municipal corporation (MC) on Thursday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Till now, 33 of the 84 councillors in the House have joined the AAP.
Three councillors — Ajit Singh Bhatia, Nisha Dhillon and Satnam Singh — were associated with the Congress, Jarnail Singh Dhot with the BJP and Avinash Jolly had contested as an independent.
Bhatia was a close associate of former state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu while Jolly had served as a deputy mayor of the MC when the SAD-BJP government was in power in Punjab.
The five were welcomed into the AAP fold by mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu, who quit the Congress just before the state assembly elections.
In the December 2017 elections for the municipal corporation, the AAP had fielded candidates from 62 wards, but failed to open its account.
Sisodia’s tweet: AAP, BJP spar; not being replaced as Himachal CM, says Jai Ram
Following Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's statement that BJP is considering replacing Jai Ram Thakur with Union minister Anurag Thakur as chief minister of Himachal Pradesh ahead of the assembly elections in the state, leaders of the ruling Saffron Party and Aam Aadmi Party engaged in a war of words on Thursday.
Bajwa urges CM to cut state taxes on fuel
Chandigarh : Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Thursday urged chief minister Bhagwant Mann to cut state taxes on fuel to reduce rates and help every Punjabi through these difficult times. “A rise in fuel prices has a cascading effect across various sectors in the country…the daily costs have risen, while the Union government has made ₹26,51,919 crore windfall from taxes and cess on fuel,” he said in a statement.
Baisakhi celebrations: Pak issues 2,200 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India
New Delhi : Pakistan has issued 2,200 visas to Indian pilgrims for attending Baisakhi celebrations to be held in various Sikh shrines in the neighbouring from April 12 to 21. “During their visit to Pakistan, the pilgrims would, inter alia, go to Panja Sahib, Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib. They would enter Pakistan on April 12 and would return to India on April 21, 2022,” a statement from the high commission of Pakistan stated.
Public spat between Sidhu, Brinder Dhillon overshadows Cong protest
Chandigarh : A public spat between former state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and Punjab Youth Congress president Brinder Singh Dhillon overshadowed the protest held by the Punjab Congress in Chandigarh on Thursday against rising fuel prices in the country. Both Sidhu and Dhillon kept speaking over each other. Sidhu had to stop his speech and the dharna was wound up. The high drama again brought out the deep divisions in the Punjab Congress.
Gurbani telecast: Don’t meddle in SGPC affairs, Dhami tells CM
Bhagwant Mann urged the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee to allow the telecast of Gurbani at the Golden Temple on various communication platforms, the apex gurdwara body on Thursday suggested him not to meddle in its affairs. SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said the CM should refrain from interfering in the management of the Golden Temple. “We are ready to discharge any duty assigned by the SGPC in this behalf,” he said in a video message.
