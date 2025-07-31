5 more arrested in Faridkot murder case

The Faridkot district police have arrested five more persons, including two alleged shooters, for killing Yadwinder Singh on July 22. The Faridkot district police have arrested five more persons, including two alleged shooters, for killing Yadwinder Singh on July 22. (HT Photo)

Deputy inspector general (DIG), Faridkot range, Ashwani Kapoor told reporters on Wednesday that on July 28, three persons, Jaswant Singh alias Mangal, Harmanpreet Singh alias Harman, and Bunty, were arrested from Ferozepur for providing weapons, funds, and shelter to the shooters.

On July 29, two alleged shooters, Gurmeet Singh alias Gumber Rajput and Manpreet Singh alias Gattari, were arrested from Rajpura in Patiala district.

“Our team recovered two .30 bore pistols with 11 live cartridges and one Glock pistol with 8 rounds from their possession. Another shooter, Chinki and a native of Sirsa, Suraj Kumar, who had provided shelter to the shooters, are already in the police custody,” said the DIG.

He said that investigations revealed that weapons and money were supplied by one Piyush Pehalwan alias Rajan, who is based in Malaysia, and his father, Jaswant Singh alias Mangal.

DIG said that Yadvinder became a victim of a mistaken identity, as the criminals had come to target Jiwanjot Singh Chahal alias Jugnu, a native of Mansa and an accused in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case.

Police said that the fugitive gangster Lucky Patial was the mastermind behind targeting Chahal, but Yadwinder became a victim.

The deceased was working as a driver for Chahal and Yadwinder was driving the SUV when he was shot dead by three bike-borne assailants at Brahmanwala village in Faridkot last week.