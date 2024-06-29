 5 soldiers drowned when tank got stuck in Shyok river during Ladakh army exercise - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

5 soldiers drowned when tank got stuck in Shyok river during Ladakh army exercise

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 29, 2024 01:11 PM IST

JCO, four jawans were in T-72 tank when the water level suddenly rose while exercise was on near Line of Actual Control in Daulat Beg Oldie on Friday night

Five Indian Army soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer (JCO), were drowned when a tank got stuck in the Shyok river near Saser Brangsa in eastern Ladakh due to sudden increase in the water level on Friday night.

Five Indian Army soldiers, including a JCO, were drowned while crossing a river in a T-72 tank near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at Daulat Beg Oldie in the Nyoma-Chushul area of Ladakh on Saturday. (Representational photo)
Five Indian Army soldiers, including a JCO, were drowned while crossing a river in a T-72 tank near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at Daulat Beg Oldie in the Nyoma-Chushul area of Ladakh on Saturday. (Representational photo)

A defence release said that the accident happened while de-inducting from a military training activity.Rescue teams rushed to the location, however, due to the strong current and water levels, the mission didn’t succeed and the tank crew lost their lives.

The Indian Army regrets the loss of five brave personnel while being operationally deployed in eastern Ladakh, the statement said, adding that rescue operations are underway.

Expressing grief, defence minister Rajnath Singh said: “Deeply saddened at the loss of lives of five army soldiers in an unfortunate accident while getting a tank across a river in Ladakh. We will never forget the exemplary service of our gallant soldiers.”

“My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The nation stands firm with them during this hour of grief,” he added in his post on X.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said he was deeply distressed by the news of the accident and the loss of lives. “Deeply distressed at the loss of lives of 5 Indian Army bravehearts, including a JCO, while getting a T-72 tank across a river in Ladakh. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the army personnel who fell victim to this painful tragedy. In this hour of grief, the nation stands together in saluting the exemplary service of our valiant soldiers,” he posted on X.

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu also expressed condolences. “Deeply disturbed to learn that a T-72 tank with five soldiers has been swept away by flash floods near the Line of Actual Control in the Nyoma-Chusul area of Ladakh. Praying for the safety and well-being of our brave soldiers,” he shared on X.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 5 soldiers drowned when tank got stuck in Shyok river during Ladakh army exercise
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On