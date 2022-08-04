5 weeks after Srinagar woman’s murder, husband, in-laws arrested
Five weeks after a woman was found dead in Srinagar, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday arrested five people, including her husband and mother-in-law, after the postmortem revealed that her death was caused due to strangulation.
The victim, Tasleema Bano, 38, had been found dead in suspicious circumstances at her in-laws’ house in Nundresh, Colony-B, Bemina on June 27. The woman was rushed to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital, Srinagar, where doctors declared her brought dead.
The woman’s husband Shahnawaz Ahmad Dar and her in-laws, including three women , were arrested. Initially, inquest proceedings were initiated under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The post-mortem report revealed that the death was caused due to asphyxia (strangulation). Now, an FIR has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the police said.
The police also urged the public to come forward, if they knew anything about the case.
-
7-year service in backward areas: RBA/ALC staffers told to furnish undertaking
The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered beneficiaries of Resident of Backward Areas and Actual Line of Control categories to furnish an undertaking saying they have served in theses areas for at least seven years. The government has sought compliance report from officials within a month. Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir government cancelled the attachments of doctors and paramedical staff and have asked them to report to their original place of posting.
-
‘Ride with pride’: HRTC adds 18 more cabs to Shimla fleet
Eighteen more Innova taxis were added to the Himachal Road Transport Corporation's (HRTC's) fleet in the Queen of Hills on Wednesday, under the 'ride with pride' scheme. These vehicles, which cost ₹2.91 crore, were procured under the Smart City Shimla Project. Speaking on the occasion, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said that Shimla was not only the capital of the state but also a famous international tourist destination. Around 3,000 people use the taxi service everyday.
-
Many HP BJP leaders feeling suffocated, will join Cong soon: Pratibha Singh
Saying that dejected BJP leaders were vying to join the Congress party, Congress committee chief Pratibha Singh said many leaders from the saffron party will be inducted into the party shortly. MLAs Rohit Thakur, Anirudh Singh, Vikramaditya Singh, and Congress working President Harsh Mahajan were present, while a section of leaders from Theog conspicuous by their absence. “The Congress family is expanding,”she said.
-
Himachal cabinet gives nod to 6% subsidy on apple cartons
With the Sanyukt Kisan Manch firm on gheraoing the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat on August 5 unless their demands presented in a 20-point charter are fulfilled, the Himachal Pradesh cabinet gave ex post facto approval for 6% subsidy on cartons used for packaging fruit in the hill state. Unpacified growers dismissed the move as an eyewash. The umbrella body of 24 farmer unions have now demanded that the ease the formalities required to avail the subsidy.
-
Militants attack police party in Srinagar, no casualty reported
Militants on Wednesday attacked a police party in Allochibagh area of the city, but fled in the face of effective retaliation, police said. Terrorists fired on a vehicle-bound police party in the Allochibagh Bund area of Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, said the police, adding that no injury was reported.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics