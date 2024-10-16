50 cartons of illicit liquor seized, 1 held in Ludhiana

The anti-narcotic cell of the Ludhiana police commissionerate arrested a person and seized 50 cartons of “illicit” liquor on the day of panchayat polls on Tuesday. Accused Kuldeep Singh, alias Happy Bhatt, is a resident of Mohalla Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar. The sub-inspector stated that accused Kuldeep Singh has been into liquor smuggling since 2016. He is already facing trial in five liquor smuggling cases. (Getty image)

Sub-inspector Narpinderpal Singh, in-charge of the anti-narcotic cell, said the scooter-borne accused was arrested near Bihar Chowk in Jugiana following a tip-off. The police stopped him for checking and seized a carton of “illicit” liquor from his possession. Following the information provided by the accused, the police recovered 49 more cartons kept in his house.

An FIR under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act has been lodged against the accused at the Sahnewal police station.

