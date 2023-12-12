close_game
50 cyber fraud hotspots identified in seven states: DGP

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 12, 2023 06:42 AM IST

Director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur said that the maximum number of cyber fraud cases reported in Haryana originated from Rajasthan, with 21 identified hotspots. Similar hotspots have been identified in other states, including Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Delhi, West Bengal, and Telangana

The Haryana Police has identified 50 hotspots across seven states from where cyber fraud cases were originating.

DGP urged the public to remain vigilant and avoid clicking on suspicious links on their phones
DGP urged the public to remain vigilant and avoid clicking on suspicious links on their phones (Shutterstock)

Director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur said that the maximum number of cyber fraud cases reported in Haryana originated from Rajasthan, with 21 identified hotspots. Similar hotspots have been identified in other states, including Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Delhi, West Bengal, and Telangana. Kapur said that cyber cops were regularly sent to these states to actively counter cyber fraud activities.

He said that a collaborative effort is being undertaken by nodal officers of banks and the cyber helpline team. This collaboration aims to freeze cyber criminals’ finances within the critical first hour of reported incidents, working closely with bank personnel to facilitate the process.

He urged the public to remain vigilant and avoid clicking on suspicious links on their phones. People must not disclose personal information related to their bank accounts to anyone. Even a minor oversight can make individuals vulnerable to cyber fraud, the DGP said.

