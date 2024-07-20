50 days after man’s death, wife, in-laws booked for abetment

Almost 50 days after the death of a resident of village Mini Chhapar, the Jodhan Police lodged an FIR against his wife and in-laws for abetment to suicide. Earlier, the police had started inquest proceedings under section 174 of CrPC after the kin suspected that he had died of a cardiac arrest. After the postmortem report confirmed that he had died of poisoning, the police lodged an FIR. Almost 50 days after the death of a resident of village Mini Chhapar, the Jodhan Police lodged an FIR against his wife and in-laws for abetment to suicide. (HT File)

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the father of the victim. The complainant stated that after being influenced by his wife his son started living in village Narangwal along with his in-laws. On May 30, he received a call from his daughter-in-law about the death of his son. When they reached village Narangwal they found the body of his son was already kept in the mortuary of the hospital.

He added that earlier he suspected that his son had died of cardiac arrest. The doctors conduct a postmortem examination and send viscera for the chemical examination. The report that was received by the police a couple of days ago suggested that he had died of poisoning.

ASI Balwinder Singh said an FIR under section 306 of IPC has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.