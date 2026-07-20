500 days of anti-drug drive: Over 68k traffickers arrested, ₹319 crore assets attached

Punjab Police has arrested more than 68,850 alleged drug traffickers and attached or confiscated assets worth ₹319 crore during the 500 days of its anti-drug campaign, Yudh Nashian Virudh, launched on March 1, 2025. The Safe Punjab Anti-Drug Helpline (97791-00200) has received 46,342 anonymous tip-offs, which police said led to the arrest of 22,960 alleged traffickers.

Director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said 52,432 FIRs have been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act during the campaign.

Among those arrested were 629 major traffickers allegedly found with more than 2kg of heroin.

Police said the drive has also focused on dismantling the financial networks of drug traffickers. Anti-Narcotics Task Force chief ADGP Nilabh Kishore said assets worth ₹319 crore linked to the drug trade have been attached or confiscated, while illegal structures allegedly built on government land using proceeds from narcotics have also been demolished.

The Safe Punjab Anti-Drug Helpline (97791-00200) has received 46,342 anonymous tip-offs, which police said led to the arrest of 22,960 alleged traffickers.

Punjab Police also said 10,917 individuals were provided immunity from prosecution under Section 64A of the NDPS Act to enable them to undergo treatment and rehabilitation.

The force claimed an 89% conviction rate in NDPS cases and said it continues to work with more than 24,000 Village Defence Committees and community groups as part of the campaign.