₹504-crore IDFC First Bank fraud: CBI nabs ex-staffer of Haryana pollution control board

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested Parveen Kumar, the then-senior accounts officer of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), in connection with the alleged misappropriation of Haryana government funds from an HSPCB bank account maintained at the Sector 32 branch of IDFC First Bank in Chandigarh. The agency said the investigation is continuing to identify all those involved and trace the entire trail of the misappropriated public funds. (HT Photo for representation)

According to the CBI, the investigation revealed that Kumar had allegedly opened the bank account clandestinely without any departmental approval or official record. The agency alleged that the account was subsequently used to facilitate fraudulent transactions, with government funds siphoned off through cheques and debit notes before being diverted to shell entities allegedly controlled by the accused.

Investigators further claimed that although Kumar was the authorised signatory to the account, the mobile number linked to it belonged to another accused who was not employed with the department. The CBI said this was done to prevent fraudulent transactions from being detected.

The agency said incriminating evidence gathered during the investigation established Kumar’s active role in the alleged fraud, leading to his arrest on Thursday.

He is the second HSPCB official arrested in the case besides former IAS officer Pardeep Kumar, who served as the member secretary of the HSPCB.

The HSPCB case forms part of a much larger alleged financial fraud involving the Sector 32 branch of IDFC First Bank, where around ₹504 crore belonging to eight Haryana government departments was allegedly siphoned off through forged or non-existent fixed deposits and fraudulent debit notes.

The CBI has so far chargesheeted 17 accused, including six officials of IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank, three Haryana government officials, two companies and six private individuals. A total of 25 persons have been arrested in the case so far.

The agency said the investigation is continuing to identify all those involved and trace the entire trail of the misappropriated public funds.

₹169-cr HSPCB fund scam: IAS officer sent to judicial custody

IAS officer Pardeep Kumar, the then member secretary of the HSPCB, was sent to judicial custody at Central Jail, Ambala, on Thursday after the completion of his two-day CBI remand in connection with the alleged misappropriation of ₹169.35 crore from the HSPCB’s account at IDFC First Bank’s Sector 32, Chandigarh branch.

While producing Pardeep before the special CBI court in Panchkula, the agency sought judicial custody, stating that if released, he could influence subordinate officials and key witnesses, tamper with evidence, and obstruct the ongoing investigation.

The CBI alleged that Pardeep remained non-cooperative during questioning, withheld material information, and had deleted crucial digital evidence. It submitted that further investigation is underway to trace the misappropriated government funds, recover the proceeds of crime, and identify other beneficiaries and public servants allegedly involved in the fraud.

The CBI also informed the court that during his custody, Pardeep was confronted with digital and documentary evidence relating to his alleged role in opening and operating bank accounts, investing surplus government funds in IDFC First Bank, his meetings with co-accused, and his functioning as member secretary of the HSPCB.