51 mm rain lashes Chandigarh, more may play spoilsport at I-Day celebrations today

The city recorded 51 mm rain on Sunday evening after mostly sunny weather through the day.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast more rain on Monday that may play spoilsport during the Independence Day celebrations in the morning.

As per IMD officials, the monsoon trough is starting to shift back towards the region. After causing above normal rain in July, it may bring more showers towards the middle of the next week, while only cloudy sky is expected on Tuesday.

The evening showers caused the mercury to drop by four degrees between 5.30 pm and 8.30 pm.

Earlier in the day, with the sun shining bright, the maximum temperature went up from 35.7°C on Saturday to 35.8°C on Sunday, three degrees above normal. The minimum temperature also rose from 27.1°C to 28.9°C, six degrees above normal.

Over the next three days, the day temperature will remain between 32°C and 34°C, while the night temperature will hover around 27°C.

Water logging woes return

The 51 mm rain in three hours led to water logging in various parts of the tricity, denting the plans of residents out for recreation and shopping amid the extended weekend.

Serpentine queues of vehicles were seen as roads got inundated near Sector-17 ISBT Chowk. Traffic jams were also reported in Sector 7, Sector 35, near Nexus Elante Mall, Sectors 18/19 dividing road, Government Press light point, Sector 32/33 light point and in Industrial Area, among other areas. Water logging and traffic jam complaints also poured in from various parts of Mohali, Zirakpur and Panchkula.

UT administrator to hoist Tricolour at Parade Ground

Having recovered from Covid-19 earlier this week, UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit will hoist the Tricolour during the Independence Day celebrations at Parade Ground, Sector 17, on Monday.

The programme will start at 9 am and is scheduled to conclude at 11 am. Subdued for the past two years amid the Covid pandemic, the celebrations this year will be more colourful.

In addition to the administrator’s speech, march past and guard of honour, helicopters from the Indian Air Force will shower the audience with tricoloured flower petals.

Children from city schools, Snehalaya, GRIID and Institute for Blind will also return with cultural programmes. These will be followed by commendation certificates and medals that will be given away by the administrator. The event will conclude with the prize distribution ceremony.

Jimpa to lead celebrations in Mohali

In Mohali, Punjab revenue and water resources minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa will be chief guest at the district-level function at Shaheed Major Harminder Pal Singh Government College, Phase 6, Mohali. The function will begin at 8.58 am and end around 10 am.

The event will feature a cultural programme by schoolchildren and an awards ceremony.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said 1,100 cops were maintaining vigil across the district and 325 cops had been deployed at the Phase-6 venue. The minister will also inaugurate an Aam Aadmi Clinic in Phase 5 at 11 am.

Panipat MLA chief guest at Panchkula function

In Panchkula, Panipat (Urban) MLA Pramod Vij will hoist the national flag at the district-level function at Parade Ground, Sector 5.

The chief guest will first pay homage to martyrs at the War Memorial in Sector 12 around 8.40 am, before hoisting the flag at Parade Ground around 9 am.

Along with the district police, Home Guards, ITBP, NCC cadets and schoolchildren will also participate in the march past. Dumbbell and PT show, and a cultural programme will follow. An acrobatic performance by ITBP personnel will be the highlight of the event.