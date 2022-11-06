5,334 crore paid to farmers in a single day as MSP: Punjab minister

Punjab food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Lal Chand Kataruchak on Sunday said that during the ongoing paddy procurement in the state, payment of ₹5,334.54 crore was credited directly to the accounts of 1.84 lakh farmers on Saturday.

An approval has been given for payment of ₹1,500 crore which would be released by Monday, he added. According to the minister, 144 lakh tonnes of paddy have been procured so far in the current season.

He said till Saturday, MSP payment of ₹25,424.86 crore was issued directly to the bank accounts of farmers and so far, about 6.5 lakh farmers have availed the benefit.

Principal secretary, food and civil supplies department, Rahul Bhandari, said the approval of cash loan limit (CCL) for November has continued to facilitate MSP payment.

He added that almost entire paddy has been procured and lifted in Majha region and now maximum paddy arrival is taking place in Malwa.

According to reports received from the districts, more than 98% of the paddy procured 72 hours ago has been lifted.