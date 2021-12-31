55 new Covid cases in Chandigarh tricity area

Fifty-five Covid cases were reported in the tricity on Thursday, of which 20 cases were reported on Panchkula, the highest the district has seen in the last six months. Mohali, meanwhile, had 18 cases and Chandigarh had 17.

Dr Mankirat, the official spokesperson in Panchkula, said: “We have been pleading people to follow the Covid-19 norms. Their safety is in their hands. The best way to celebrate the New Year is to keep safety measures in mind.”

She said that it is the “irresponsible” behaviour of the people that is leading to a surge in infections. “While leaves of health workers have been cancelled, people are thronging malls and partying at clubs. Today, a foreign returnee has tested positive and she has already been to one of the clubs,” she added.

Chandigarh has highest active infections

The active case count in tricity has now reached 258, of which the highest number (129) persons are in Chandigarh, 65 and 64 are from Panchkula and Mohali each.

Meanwhile, authorities set up contact tracing teams and set Covid care centres adjoining Mansa Devi Complex. In Panchkula, seven cases were reported from the Industrial Area, three from Kalka and rest from Amravati Enclave, MDC, Sector 12, 16, 20, 4 and 8.

Civil surgeon, Adarshpal Kaur said that these are the highest figures reported in the recent past. “Two days ago, 15 cases were reported, but a cluster of 13 cases was noticed at a BSF camp in Lakhnaur village. Today, cases are reported from across the city. We did not notice any cluster.”

In December, 619 positive cases were reported in the tricity, of which highest, 284, were witnessed in Chandigarh, followed by 187 in Mohali and 148 in Panchkula.

This month, seven persons succumbed to the virus, of which three died in Chandigarh and two each in Panchkula and Mohali.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON