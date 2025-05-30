55 years of Congress “misrule” behind farmers’ plight: Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday hit-out at the Congress, saying the party that enjoyed the pleasures of power for 55 years is responsible for the poor condition of farmers, while in contrast, since taking charge in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not only consistently empowered and strengthened farmers but also considered them an important pillar of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (developed India) and worked to make them self-reliant. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during the launch of Haryana leg of ‘Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’, from Kurukshetra on Thursday. (HT Photo)

He also said that under Modi’s leadership, the central government recently announced an increase in the minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Saini was addressing a gathering during the launch of Haryana leg of ‘Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’, from Kurukshetra.

The objective of this campaign is to bring improvement in the agriculture sector by connecting farmers with new technology, schemes, and innovation.

Targeting Congress, he said that during elections, Congress leaders tried to mislead farmers by saying that if Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, the MSP would be discontinued.

“However, the reality is that since 2014, the Prime Minister has continually increased MSP in favor of farmers. The opposition should introspect before questioning the government on farmer welfare and refrain from making statements that harm farmers,” Saini said.

The CM further said that during Congress rule, Rs. 7.41 lakh crore was given for MSP of crops, while the Modi government, in 10 years, provided Rs. 23.61 lakh crore.

“Until 2014, Congress gave ₹2.56 lakh crore MSP for wheat, while the Modi government has given ₹5.65 lakh crore for wheat since then. Similarly, Congress gave ₹1,900 crore for pulses, whereas the present government has provided ₹98,000 crore. For oilseeds, Congress gave ₹9,000 crore as MSP, while the Modi government transferred ₹65,000 crore directly to farmers’ accounts. For crops like cotton etc., Congress gave ₹26,000 crore, while the present government has given ₹1.33 lakh crore,” informed the chief ,inister.

‘Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’

Officials said that the aim of the campaign is to give information about scientific techniques of Kharif crops to farmers, explain the importance of soil health cards and provide the benefits of government schemes and policies.

Under this, agricultural research will get a new direction by taking feedback by directly communicating with farmers and will continue till June 12.

Addressing farmers from across the state at a programme jointly organised by Haryana’s agriculture, horticulture, fisheries and animal husbandry departments and ICAR at the Kurukshetra University campus, Saini said that it is due to the hard work, patience and dedication of farmers that today India has become self-sufficient in food grain production.

He said that through this campaign every farmer will be made a partner of policy and innovation.

He said that under this “Maha Abhiyan”, teams of more than 2,000 agricultural scientists and agricultural officers have been formed across the country.

“These teams will go from village to village and directly communicate with about 1.5 crore farmers. Agricultural scientists, agricultural officers and progressive farmers will together cover 1,380 villages and 109 blocks of the state. This will be the biggest public relations campaign in the agriculture sector to date. During this, farmers will be given special suggestions according to the local climate, soil and crops,” he added.

BOX: CM chairs Maharana Pratap Jayanti celebrations in Karnal

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday announced ₹9 crore for strengthening the Assandh bypass and ₹34.37 crore for special repair of Kohand to Assandh road.

The minister was chairing the state-level Maharana Pratap’s birth anniversary celebrations at Salwan village of Karnal’s Assandh.

Agriculture minister Shyam Singh Rana, Assandh BJP MLA Yogender Rana and others were present.

On the occasion, the Saini announced to name the Primary Health Center in the village after Mohan Singh and also announced to give ₹21 lakh for the construction of Maharana Pratap Dharamshala in Assandh.

He said that a sports stadium will be constructed after the Gram Panchayat Salwan provides land.

Regarding the development of HSVP sector in Assandh, it will be developed after getting the feasibility check done.

The chief minister also announced ₹88 crore for the special repair of 54 roads of Assandh Assembly constituency, which are 186 km long.

Apart from this, special repairs will also be done on 16 other roads, which are 91.49 km long. Along with this, 41 other roads of 123 km length will also be repaired.