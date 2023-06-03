5.5-kg heroin dropped by Pakistani drone seized in Amritsar

In a joint operation, Punjab Police and Border Security Force (BSF), assisted by members of Village Defence Committee (VDC) on Saturday seized 5.5-kg heroin dropped by a Pakistani drone in Rai village falling under the Ajnala sub-division. An iron ring was also found attached to the seized consignment. (HT Photo)

After having airdropped a heroin consignment, the drone had managed to go back to Pakistan side. The incident took place at around 2:50am on Saturday, when a joint patrolling team of Amritsar-rural district’s police and BSF heard a buzzing sound in the village.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP-Attari), Parvesh Chopra said, “When sound of the drone was heard, our patrolling team reached the spot and cordoned off the area with help of BSF jawans and the members of the VDC.”

He said, “ While conducting search of the area, our team recovered 5.5-kg of heroin from a farming field of the village. An iron ring was also found attached to the consignment.” BSF and Punjab Police have formed VDCs in sensitive villages of the border area. The VDCs work to inform police and BSF about the movement of drones, besides helping the security agencies to cordon off the area, so that the smugglers do not succeed in collecting the air dropped consignments of arms, ammunition and drugs.