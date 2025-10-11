56 accident blackspots identified in Jalandhar

The district administration has identified 56 accident-prone blackspots and ordered urgent corrective measures to reduce road mishaps. The sites were identified following a multi-departmental survey based on months of accident data (Representational Image)

Chairing a meeting of the district road safety committee, deputy commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal directed departments to address all blackspots within a week and install warning boards until permanent fixes are in place.

The breakdown of blackspots includes 24 in Jalandhar-I, 11 in Jalandhar-II, nine in Shahkot, eight in Nakodar, three in Phillaur, and one in Adampur. The sites were identified following a multi-departmental survey based on months of accident data.

“All stakeholders must take coordinated and timely action to ensure safer road conditions across the district,” the DC said. The administration has also sanctioned the installation of traffic lights at Kishangarh Chowk on the National Highway. The project will cost ₹12.86 lakh and aims to ease congestion and prevent collisions.