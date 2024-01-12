56 hospitals to be digitised with cloud-based health data platform: Himachal CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday directed officials to roll out the Health Information Management System (HIMS) in 56 hospitals across the state in the project’s initial phase. Himachal Pradesh CMSukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday directed officials to roll out the Health Information Management System (HIMS) in 56 hospitals across the state in the project’s initial phase. (HT File Photo)

Chairing a meeting with the officials of the health department, Sukhu instructed them to initiate the HIMS project in a timely manner enabling the doctors to fetch the complete medical history of the patients from a cloud-based server, a statement issued here said.

In the initial phase, the HIMS would be rolled out in 56 hospitals of the state.

“The HIMS would prove to be a milestone in providing seamless treatment facilities to the patients as there will be no need to carry physical copies of prescription and medical test with them,” stated the chief minister. The doctors would get all the requisite information at the click of a button by just entering the mobile number of the patient. So far, we have achieved a target of preparing 73 % digital health cards in the state. The government was incorporating cutting-edge technology in the health institutions to provide the best healthcare facilities to the people of the state at their doorsteps, he remarked.

With a motive to reach out to the underprivileged sections of society and providing them with quality healthcare facilities, the government intends to offer high-end healthcare services in all the medical colleges of the state as well.

Chief parliamentary secretary Sanjay Awasthy, principal secretary to chief minister Bharat Khera, secretary health M Sudha Devi, mission director National Health Mission Priyanka Verma and director health services Dr Gopal Beri were also present in the meeting.