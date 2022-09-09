Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 57 swine flu cases confirmed in Ludhiana district so far this year

57 swine flu cases confirmed in Ludhiana district so far this year

chandigarh news
Updated on Sep 09, 2022 03:21 AM IST

A day after a senior official from the administration tested positive for swine flu, the health department said a total of 57 cases of the viral disease have been reported in the district since the start of the year

A total of 57 swine flu cases have been confirmed in the Ludhiana district so far this year. (HT File)
A total of 57 swine flu cases have been confirmed in the Ludhiana district so far this year. (HT File)
ByMohit Khanna, Ludhiana

A day after a senior official from the administration tested positive for swine flu, the health department said a total of 57 cases of the viral disease have been reported in the district since the start of the year. Of these, 19 patients are from the city itself.

While seven patients suffering from swine flu have been discharged following treatment, six have been undergoing treatment at hospital over the last few days, in addition to six others recent detections.

The suspected swine flu cases tally for the district stands at 292, of which 95 were city residents and 197 suspected patients lived elsewhere in the district.

A total of 12 suspected cases were reported on Thursday, one from the city and 11 others.

Dr Rajesh Mahajan, a professor at the department of medicine, said the cases of swine flu are normally witnessed during the period of post-monsoon and post-winters.

Keeping in view the swine flu cases in the district, civil surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur appealed to the general public to use masks to prevent catching the infection. She further suggested that the residents avoid going to crowded places if not absolutely necessary.

Advocate and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sandeep Kapur had become the first victim of swine flu in the state after his death in June this year.

Symptoms

Civil surgeon said that the main symptoms of this disease are high fever, cough, cold, sneezing or runny nose, pain in the throat, difficulty in breathing, diarrhoea and body aches.

Prevention

Speaking of prevention, the civil surgeon said one should cover their face with a cloth while coughing and sneezing, wash their hands with soap before and after touching one’s nose, eyes and mouth and maintaining social distance from potential patients.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Police chief pulled up anSHO for manhandling scribes in Ludhiana. (Getty Images)

    Police chief pulls up SHO for manhandling scribes in Ludhiana, assures action

    Police on Thursday used force to disperse supporters of an alleged gang leader protesting outside the station fresh off a clash between members of the Puneet Bains and Shubham Mota groups near Neela Jhanda Gurudwara on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. Police officials including inspector Sukhdev Brar, station head officer at Division number 3 and Inspector Sukhdev Brar's gunman, meanwhile, were captured manhandling and misbehaving with scribes present on the spot.

  • Traffic congestion on Ferozshah Road due to diversions for the inauguration ceremony of revamped Central Vista Lawns, in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, September 8, 2022. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

    Central Vista opening ceremony: Traffic hurdles, but Delhi was prepared

    According to traffic police, slow movement of traffic was reported from Firozeshah Road, Prithviraj Road, Barakhamba Road, Mandi House roundabout, Sikandra Road towards Tilak Marg, Minto Road towards Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Marg and Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Bhagwan Das Road and Mathura Road. However, the jams did not persist for more than an hour, officers said.

  • PAU, Ludhiana, vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal said they expect help from Centre for funds for research, revamping the university, its hostels and houses. (HT FILE)

    Ludhiana | PAU V-C sets hope on Centre for funds to encourage research

    After three wheat varieties developed by Punjab Agricultural University have been identified for release at the national level by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal has asked the Union government to provide funds for further research and innovation and recognise the potential of PAU. He was quick to add that each scientist in the university has been dedicatedly working in the national interest.

  • Eeshaan Agarwal with his parents and sister. (Sourced)

    NEET 2022: All India 34th ranker Bareilly’s Eeshaan wants to be a cardiologist

    “He set his goal in class 10. He would solve questions with his elder sister Naraiyani who also cracked NEET earlier and is presently a second year MBBS student,” said Eeshaan Agrawal father Dr Piyush Agrawal who is a senior faculty at SRMS Medical College in Bareilly over the telephone. “I want to be a cardiologist,” said Eeshaan who is aiming to get a seat at AIIMS, New Delhi. He got a total 705 marks.

  • Students in a jubilant mood after the declaration of NEET exam result in Ludhiana. Asmita Sharma stood second in Ludhiana and bagged AIR 128. (Harvinder Singh/HT)

    NEET UG 2022: Yashik Bansal tops Ludhiana, placed among top 100 with AIR 92

    Securing a place among top 100 rank holders, Yashik Bansal brought laurels to the district by bagging all-india rank 92 in NEET result 2022, declared by the National Testing Agency on Wednesday late evening. Bansal topped the district by securing 99.9994 percentile and scored 700. Bansal, a student of DCM Presidency School, Jamalpur, is now looking forward to bag a seat at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College, Delhi. He attained 96.2% in his Class 12.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out