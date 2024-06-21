578 cr project to supply water to 122 Fazilka villages: DC

Being set up at the cost of ₹578.28 crore, the canal water treatment plant in Patrewala village will ensure potable water supply to 122 villages and 15 smaller habitations (dhanies) in the assembly constituencies of Abohar and Balluana in Fazilka district, deputy commissioner (DC) Senu Duggal said on Thursday. Expected to be accomplished by March 31 next year, the project is over 70% complete. Picture for representational purpose only.

Duggal, who took stock of the project work, said the underground water quality in the area was not suitable for drinking due to heavy metal contamination. “The state government launched this project to deliver a long-term solution by using canal water. It will serve 4.75 lakh people from approximately 80,000 families across Abohar, Khuhiyan Sarwar, Arniwala and Fazilka blocks with a future capacity planning to cater to the needs of 6 lakh people,” the DC informed.

The water treatment plant, with a capacity of 68 MLD, will source water from the Gang canal. The construction, undertaken by Larsen & Toubro, involves treating the water at Patrewala before distributing it via an extensive pipeline network. To date, 278 km of the 439 km main pipeline has been laid with an additional 21 new water tanks and 700 km of internal village pipelines planned.