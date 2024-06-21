 ₹578 cr project to supply water to 122 Fazilka villages: DC - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

578 cr project to supply water to 122 Fazilka villages: DC

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Jun 21, 2024 08:56 AM IST

A canal water treatment plant in Patrewala village costing ₹578.28 crore will provide potable water to 122 villages in Fazilka district by March 31, 70% complete.

Being set up at the cost of 578.28 crore, the canal water treatment plant in Patrewala village will ensure potable water supply to 122 villages and 15 smaller habitations (dhanies) in the assembly constituencies of Abohar and Balluana in Fazilka district, deputy commissioner (DC) Senu Duggal said on Thursday. Expected to be accomplished by March 31 next year, the project is over 70% complete.

Picture for representational purpose only.
Picture for representational purpose only.

Duggal, who took stock of the project work, said the underground water quality in the area was not suitable for drinking due to heavy metal contamination. “The state government launched this project to deliver a long-term solution by using canal water. It will serve 4.75 lakh people from approximately 80,000 families across Abohar, Khuhiyan Sarwar, Arniwala and Fazilka blocks with a future capacity planning to cater to the needs of 6 lakh people,” the DC informed.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The water treatment plant, with a capacity of 68 MLD, will source water from the Gang canal. The construction, undertaken by Larsen & Toubro, involves treating the water at Patrewala before distributing it via an extensive pipeline network. To date, 278 km of the 439 km main pipeline has been laid with an additional 21 new water tanks and 700 km of internal village pipelines planned.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 578 cr project to supply water to 122 Fazilka villages: DC
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On