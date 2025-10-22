58 more fire incidents reported in Ludhiana second day after Diwali

The fire department remained on high alert as 58 fire calls were received on Tuesday night alone, including five major incidents, leaving two firefighters injured. In total, 91 fire incidents were reported across Ludhiana during the two-day festival, compared to over 70 incidents recorded last year.

According to fire officials, more incidents were reported on Tuesday night as residents burst more firecrackers, leading to multiple fire outbreaks in factories, godowns, and residential areas.

A major fire broke out at a washing unit on Tibba Road, where the presence of chemicals made firefighting extremely difficult. Thick black smoke reduced visibility, and fireman Gurtej Singh suffered minor burn injuries to his foot due to intense heat. The blaze was brought under control after a prolonged operation.

In Khawajke village, a godown storing large quantities of waste material caught fire, resulting in one of the biggest operations of the night. Sub-fire officer Aatish Rai said it took over four hours and four fire tenders to douse the flames. “The area was completely dark, which made our task even more difficult. Our team returned only in the early morning hours,” he said.

Another incident occurred at a fabric factory in Bajra village, where flames engulfed the ground floor. A passerby, Manoj, noticed the fire and immediately informed the fire brigade. Thanks to timely response, the fire was contained before it could spread further.

A separate blaze was also reported at another factory on Tibba Road, where the metal shed collapsed due to the heat. Fortunately, firefighters managed to control the situation quickly as nighttime traffic allowed them to reach on time.

Fireman suffers head injury

A serious incident occurred at a flat near GNE College on Gill Road, where fireman Vijay Kumar sustained a head injury. While dousing flames on the 10th floor, a glass pane from the 11th floor fell and hit him. Despite bleeding, he continued to fight the fire and only went to the hospital after the situation was under control, where he received four stitches.

Sub-fire officer Rai added that another firefighter fell ill during duty and was later diagnosed with kidney stones. He was admitted to a hospital and kept under observation.

Other fire incidents were reported from Samrala Chowk, Janakpuri, Salem Tabri, Kot Mangal Singh, Sham Nagar, and several other localities.

Firefighters also faced challenges in reaching several fire spots due to cars parked on narrow streets and waste material stored on roofs and vacant plots. “In Dashmesh Nagar, our fire tender got stuck in a narrow lane. Luckily, it was a minor fire, but such situations can lead to disasters,” said one fireman, urging residents and factory owners to keep access routes clear and avoid storing flammable waste carelessly.