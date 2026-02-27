59th annual athletics meet kicks off at Punjab Agricultural University

Ludhiana Students participating in 59th Annual Athletic Meet orgainsed by Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana on Thursday, February 26, 2026. (HT)

The 59th Annual Athletic Meet, organised by the Directorate of Students’ Welfare, commenced today at Punjab Agricultural University.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, who inaugurated the meet as the chief guest, highlighted the university’s 40-acre sports complex at the Ludhiana campus, describing it as an unmatched achievement among Indian universities. He called upon students to actively participate in sports while upholding the true spirit of sportsmanship.

Sardar YS Hayer, IPS (retd), the special guest on the occasion, said participation in sports instils team spirit and acts as a foundation for success in life. Recalling his student days at PAU, where he excelled in lawn tennis, he urged the youth to remain physically fit, mentally strong, and forward-looking while facing life’s challenges. He congratulated the prize winners and participants and emphasised the importance of overall fitness, physical, mental, and emotional. He was accompanied by his sister, Navjot Warring.

Welcoming the guests, Dr Nirmal Jaura, Director Students’ Welfare, said PAU has a rich sporting legacy, having produced three hockey Olympians along with several sportspersons who have represented the state and the country at national and international levels.

The vote of thanks was proposed by Dr. K S Suri, Joint Director, Sports.

Students from PAU’s five constituent colleges, College of Agriculture (COA), College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology (COAET), College of Basic Sciences and Humanities (COBSH), College of Community Science (COCS), and College of Horticulture and Forestry (COHF) participated in various sporting events.

Results: 100 m (Men): 1. Avikash, 2. Navjot Pal Singh, 3. Mohd Rihan (all COA)

1500 m (Men): 1. Jasandeep Singh Sandhu, 2. Raspinder (COAET), 3. Diljaan (COA)