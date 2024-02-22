 5-day lit fest at Khalsa College, Amritsar - Hindustan Times
5-day lit fest at Khalsa College, Amritsar

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Feb 22, 2024 10:48 AM IST

Punjabi singer and Lok Sabha MP Hans Raj Hans launched a five-day literary festival, ‘Amritsar Sahit Utsav-2024’ at the Khalsa College on Wednesday. Books from over 110 publishers across the country will be available at stalls here. Exhorting people to read more, Hans Raj Hans said that books can influence a person’s perception of the world.

Punjabi singer and Lok Sabha MP Hans Raj Hans launched a five-day literary festival, ‘Amritsar Sahit Utsav-2024’ at the Khalsa College on Wednesday (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

