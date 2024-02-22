5-day lit fest at Khalsa College, Amritsar

Punjabi singer and Lok Sabha MP Hans Raj Hans launched a five-day literary festival, ‘Amritsar Sahit Utsav-2024’ at the Khalsa College on Wednesday. Books from over 110 publishers across the country will be available at stalls here. Exhorting people to read more, Hans Raj Hans said that books can influence a person’s perception of the world.

