Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

6 arrested for house theft in Panchkula; cash, jewellery recovered

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Mar 26, 2025 10:46 AM IST

According to the complaint, Rajiv Kumar and his family were in Shimla when the burglary took place at their residence in Sector 4, Panchkula

The crime branch has apprehended six individuals, including a woman, in connection with a theft reported on March 19, police said on Tuesday.

Six persons, including a woman, have been arrested in connection with the theft, said Panchkula police. (HT File)
Six persons, including a woman, have been arrested in connection with the theft, said Panchkula police. (HT File)

The arrests were made following an investigation into the burglary at the residence of Rajiv Kumar, a Sector 4 resident.

Kumar had lodged a police complaint on March 19.

According to the complaint, Kumar and his family were in Shimla from March 16 to March 18. Upon their return, they found the main door lock broken and their almirah ransacked, with jewellery and other valuables missing.

Following an investigation, the police arrested three suspects near Shakti Bhawan, Sector-7, on March 23. The accused were identified as Rupinder Arora from Sector-4, Panchkula, Nadeem from Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh, and Deep Inder Singh from Mohali. The police recovered 22,000 from Arora, 20,000 from Nadeem and 25,000 from Deep Inder Singh.

Further investigations led to the arrest of three additional accused from Greater Noida. The arrested accused have been identified as—Mohit from Gautam Budh Nagar, Noida, Amit from Bulandshahr, and Ved Parkash from Greater Noida.

A probe into the case is underway.

Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On