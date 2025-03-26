6 arrested for house theft in Panchkula; cash, jewellery recovered

The crime branch has apprehended six individuals, including a woman, in connection with a theft reported on March 19, police said on Tuesday. Six persons, including a woman, have been arrested in connection with the theft, said Panchkula police. (HT File)

The arrests were made following an investigation into the burglary at the residence of Rajiv Kumar, a Sector 4 resident.

Kumar had lodged a police complaint on March 19.

According to the complaint, Kumar and his family were in Shimla from March 16 to March 18. Upon their return, they found the main door lock broken and their almirah ransacked, with jewellery and other valuables missing.

Following an investigation, the police arrested three suspects near Shakti Bhawan, Sector-7, on March 23. The accused were identified as Rupinder Arora from Sector-4, Panchkula, Nadeem from Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh, and Deep Inder Singh from Mohali. The police recovered ₹22,000 from Arora, ₹20,000 from Nadeem and ₹25,000 from Deep Inder Singh.

Further investigations led to the arrest of three additional accused from Greater Noida. The arrested accused have been identified as—Mohit from Gautam Budh Nagar, Noida, Amit from Bulandshahr, and Ved Parkash from Greater Noida.

A probe into the case is underway.