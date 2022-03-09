6 booked for abetting woman’s suicide in Yamunanagar
A 40-year-old woman from Kurukshetra was found dead in Yamunanagar, following which six persons, including her husband and in-laws, were booked for abetment to suicide.
As per the police, the woman had left home a few weeks ago following an altercation with her husband. But eventually, she came to visit her children at her in-laws’ place. Investigating officer Anil Kumar said, “She was brought dead at a private hospital, from where her body was taken for autopsy to a government hospital. The woman’s relatives have alleged torture by her in-laws. All have been booked,” he said.
Meanwhile, the body of a man from Rattangarh village, who had gone missing on Sunday night, was found in a semi-mutilated state in a field with a couple of liquor bottles.
Police said that he had come from Dubai last month to build a house in the village. He had gone to buy sand, but didn’t return.
Study: Medium chain fatty acid can someday help in treating heart attacks
"Heart attacks are still a leading cause of death worldwide, that often come with devastating complications," said Zhong Wang, Ph.D., an associate professor of cardiac surgery at the University of Michigan Frankel Cardiovascular Center, who is the senior author of the study.
Russia backs IAEA chief's idea of Ukraine meeting but not at Chernobyl
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy backed the idea of a meeting, according to a French readout on Sunday of a conversation between him and French President Emmanuel Macron, who supports the Chernobyl plan.
Russia needs to be punished by India, says Ukraine MP; thanks PM Modi for aid
India has a treaty on strategic friendship and partnership which needs to be reconsidered not only because of Ukraine but also for all of Putin's misdeeds, Ukraine's parliamentarian Sviatoslav Yurash said.
UP polls: In letter to EC, BJP demands ‘full protection’ of vote counting venues
At a press briefing on Tuesday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the BJP was 'scared' as his party is going to win Ayodhya and claimed poll officials were tampering with the EVMs. The former chief minister cited purported instances of EVMs found in undisclosed locations across Uttar Pradesh.
Indian students pulled out of Sumy likely to board evacuation flight tomorrow
Sumy has been impacted heavily in the last few days with missile strikes following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which entered its 14th day on Wednesday.