6 booked for abetting woman’s suicide in Yamunanagar

A 40-year-old woman from Kurukshetra was found dead in Yamunanagar, following which six persons, including her husband and in-laws, were booked for abetment to suicide.

As per the police, the woman had left home a few weeks ago following an altercation with her husband. But eventually, she came to visit her children at her in-laws’ place. Investigating officer Anil Kumar said, “She was brought dead at a private hospital, from where her body was taken for autopsy to a government hospital. The woman’s relatives have alleged torture by her in-laws. All have been booked,” he said.

Meanwhile, the body of a man from Rattangarh village, who had gone missing on Sunday night, was found in a semi-mutilated state in a field with a couple of liquor bottles.

Police said that he had come from Dubai last month to build a house in the village. He had gone to buy sand, but didn’t return.