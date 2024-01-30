The Punjab government on Monday transferred 10 IAS officers, including six deputy commissioners. They include 2012 batch officer Surabhi Malik, whose services have been placed before the department of new and renewable energy sources to be posted as chief executive officer of the Punjab energy development agency (PEDA) against a vacant post. In her place, 2014 batch officer Sakshi Sawhney has been posted as deputy commissioner (DC), Ludhiana. 6 DCs among 10 IAS officers transferred in Punjab

Showkat Ahmad Parry, a 2013 batch officer, has been posted as DC, Patiala, replacing Sawhney. Jaspreet Singh, a 2014 batch officer, who was director social justice, empowerment and minorities with additional charge as CEO, Punjab bureau of investment promotion has been posted as DC, Bathinda, in place of Parray.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Harpreet Singh Sudan, also a 2013 batch officer, has been posted as DC, Muktsar, in place of Ruhee Dugg. Sudan held the charge as director sports with additional charge as controller printing and stationery.

Aditya Uppal, a 2015 batch officer, has been transferred as DC, Pathankot, in place of Harbir Singh, who held the charge as commissioner municipal corporation, Jalandhar.

The services of the 2016 batch officer, Amanpreet Kaur Sandhu, have been placed at the disposal of the department of housing and urban development for posting as chief administrator, Jalandhar development authority in place of Deepshikha Sharma. Sandhu earlier held the charge ADC (general), Kapurthala. Amit Kumar Panchal, a 2016 batch officer, has been posted as DC, Kapurthala, replacing Karnail Singh. Panchal earlier held the charge as ADC, Phagwara, with additional charge as commissioner municipal corporation, Phagwara.

The services of 2017 batch officer Gautam Jain have been placed at the disposal of the department of local government for posting as commissioner municipal corporation, Ludhiana, in place of Uppal.

The services of 2019 batch officer, Harpreet Singh have been placed before the department of local government for posting as commissioner municipal corporation, Amritsar, against a vacant post. Singh held the charge as ADC (general), Amritsar.