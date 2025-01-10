Menu Explore
6 drug peddlers nabbed in Sopore, Anantnag

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Jan 10, 2025 10:33 PM IST

According to the officials, a Maruti Suzuki Wagon R with three people on board was stopped at a checkpoint in Anantnag

Cracking down hard on drug trafficking, police arrested six alleged peddlers after recovering large quantities of contraband from them in Sopore and Anantnag, officials said.

Cases were registered at the respective police stations in Sopore and Anantnag. (representational image)
Cases were registered at the respective police stations in Sopore and Anantnag. (representational image)

According to the officials, a Maruti Suzuki Wagon R with three people on board was stopped at a checkpoint in Anantnag. “During search, 21 bottles of codeine phosphate were recovered. The accused were identified as Javid Ahmad Sheikh from Kuchmulla Tral, Mohammad Altaf Sheikh from Kanihama Nowgam in Srinagar and Mohammad Haroon Parry. The vehicle has also been seized,” a police spokesman said, and added that in another operation, a truck belonging to Srinagar-based Jupiter Cargo Transport Company was stopped at the Jablipora national highway.

“A search led to recovery of 10 bottles of codeine phosphate. The truck driver, Javaid Ahmad Shah, and the conductor, Shabir Ahmad Shah, both residents of Bahoo in Awantipora, were arrested. The vehicle was seized,” the spokesperson said.

Sopore police said that one Shakir Ahmad Sheikh from Noorbagh in Baramulla was stopped at a naka at Naidhal Crossing Crossing. “On searching him, 32.3 grams of chras-like-substance and 64 capsules of spasmoproxyvon plus were recovered. He was arrested,” police said.

Cases were registered at the respective police stations.

