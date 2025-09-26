Edit Profile
    6 held with 4kg heroin, 2 pistols in Amritsar

    DGP Yadav said preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were in touch with Pakistan-based handler ‘Shah’ through social media platforms

    Published on: Sep 26, 2025 6:06 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Amritsar
    The Amritsar police commissionerate arrested six operatives and recovered 4.03 kg heroin and two sophisticated pistols from their possession, Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav revealed on Thursday.

    The weapons and heroin seized by police in Amritsar. (HT)
    Those arrested have been identified as Jagir Singh alias Sucha, 35, of Mulla Rahima Utar village in Ferozepur, Angrej Singh, 20, of Chah Boharia village in Ferozepur, Gurpreet Singh, 30, of Mastgarh in Tarn Taran, Palwinder Singh, 35, of Mastgarh in Tarn Taran, Lakhwinder Singh alias Lucky, 24, of Ghinniwala Canal Colony in Ferozepur and Baljinder Singh, 42, of Naurang Ke Sial Canal Colony in Ferozepur. A 9mm Glock and a .30 bore pistol were recovered from them.

    DGP Yadav said preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were in touch with Pakistan-based handler ‘Shah’ through social media platforms. They were receiving heroin and weapons consignments in Khemkaran and Ferozepur sectors, being pushed in by Pak-smugglers through drones for supply in the Amritsar area, he said.

    Amritsar police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that in an intelligence-led operation, suspects Jagir and Angrej — who are cousins and run a dhabha in Ferozepur— were initially arrested with 220gm heroin and a Glock pistol. Their questioning led police to the accused Gurpreet, Palwinder, Lakhwinder and Baljinder. A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 21(b)(c) and 29 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Section 25(1) of Arms Act at Islamabad police station.

