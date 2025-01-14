Menu Explore
6 soldiers injured in mine blast along LoC in Rajouri

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Jan 15, 2025 05:08 AM IST

At least six soldiers were injured in a mine blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district on Tuesday, officials said.

All injured personnel have been evacuated to 150 Garrison Hospital (GH) in Rajouri. (Representational Image)

All the injured are stable, an army officer said.

They added that around 10.45 am, a trooper of 5/3 Gorkha Rifles (GR) was on patrol near Khamba Fort when an accidental mine blast occurred.

The six injured were identified as Havildar M Gurung, 41, Havildar J Thappa, 41, Havildar Jung Bahadur Rana, 40, Havildar R Rana, 38, Havildar P B Rana, 39, and Havildar V Gurung, 38.

“All injured personnel have been evacuated to 150 Garrison Hospital (GH) in Rajouri,” said the army officer.

