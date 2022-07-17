60 sub-inspectors of armed police cadre promoted

Director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Saturday promoted another troop of 60 sub-inspectors of armed police cadre to the rank of inspector.

With this, almost all vacancies at the inspector level have been filled in all armed wings of the Punjab Police. The move comes a week after Punjab Police promoted 101 sub-inspectors, which included 95 women officers, to the rank of inspector.

“Assuring timely promotion to my colleagues is my priority. This will not only boost the morale of the force but also overcome staff shortage at supervisory-level in different wings of Punjab Police,” said the DGP.

He also encouraged them to perform their duty with dedication, sincerity, and honesty.

Terming timely promotion as the right of every cop, the DGP assured the entire police force of giving them their due promotions very soon.