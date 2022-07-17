60 sub-inspectors of armed police cadre promoted
Director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Saturday promoted another troop of 60 sub-inspectors of armed police cadre to the rank of inspector.
With this, almost all vacancies at the inspector level have been filled in all armed wings of the Punjab Police. The move comes a week after Punjab Police promoted 101 sub-inspectors, which included 95 women officers, to the rank of inspector.
“Assuring timely promotion to my colleagues is my priority. This will not only boost the morale of the force but also overcome staff shortage at supervisory-level in different wings of Punjab Police,” said the DGP.
He also encouraged them to perform their duty with dedication, sincerity, and honesty.
Terming timely promotion as the right of every cop, the DGP assured the entire police force of giving them their due promotions very soon.
-
Illegal telephone exchange unearthed in Lucknow, two arrested
LUCKNOW: The UP Anti-Terrorism Squad and department of telecommunications (DoT) on Saturday unearthed an illegal Internet calling racket after arrest of two people from a house in Lucknow's Janakipuram colony under Vikas Nagar police station. Police officials said the two accused were involved in issuing threat to different VVIPs through VoIP calls and causing national threat by operating illegal telephone exchange by converting international calls into local calls.
-
Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee to start dharam prachar in Punjab
The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee has announced to open an office in Amritsar and launch dharam parchar (religious propagation) activities in Punjab, a move that comes close on the heels of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee intensifying its activities in the National Capital.
-
Mangaluru cops deny permission to CFI rally, allow conference
Mangaluru police on Saturday denied permission to the Campus Front of India to take out a rally from Jyothi to Town Hall in the city but allowed the organisers to conduct a girls' conference instead, commissioner N Shashi Kumar said. In the presence of Mangaluru Police commissioner Shashi Kumar, they were convinced to take buses to the town hall instead.
-
ED seeks Pravin Raut’s custody in PACL money laundering case
Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate has sought permission of the special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court in the city to question an accused in Patra Chawl redevelopment scam, Pravin Raut, in connection with the PACL money laundering case registered in Delhi. The agency on Saturday approached the special court for permission to take Raut to Delhi. PACL also transferred ₹110.95 crore in Systematix Venture Capital Trust through its 25 front companies.
-
PM lauds ‘Har Ghar Jal’ scheme coverage in Bundelkhand
LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday applauded the Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) government for providing access to clean drinking water in many parts of Bundelkhand and Vindhya regions through tap water in each household ('Har Ghar Jal') scheme, as part of the Jal Jeevan Mission. While inaugurating the Bundelkhand Expressway in Jalaun, Modi said this Jal Jeevan Mission had played an important role in accelerating the pace of development in the state.
