6,000 posts of anganwadi workers will be filled: CM Mann
: On the occasion of ‘Rakhar Punia’, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced that 6,000 posts of anganwadi workers for women will be filled in the state, stressing that his government will create more opportunities of employment for the youth both in public and private sector.
Addressing a gathering here to mark the festival at the historic village of Baba Bakala, the chief minister said the wheels have already been set in motion to complete the recruitment process of anganwadi workers within 45 days. He said that entire recruitment will be based on merit and will be done in a transparent and fair manner for which a mechanism is being evolved.
“In addition, 4300 posts have been recently filled in Punjab police and the appointment letters to selected candidates will be handed over in the coming days,” Mann said.
Asserting that the Punjab government was committed to check the brain drain from the state, he said that his government was working hard to create new job opportunities for both in public and private sector.
Attacking former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, Mann said that instead of focusing on the well-being of public, these leaders amassed huge wealth through illegal means.
The CM said that the state government is doing its ground work well to nail the leaders who are guilty of looting public money.
“These leaders didn’t have any printing machines to print fake notes but they constructed palatial palaces by robbing the wealth of tax payer’s. This illegal and heinous practice made them rich but deprived the people of basic civic amenities,” Mann said.
Condemning the previous governments of misusing funds from the Centre due to which the Union government was not releasing funds despite the legitimate right of the state, he said that the after he flagged the issue with the Centre, they released ₹ 1,760 crores which will be spent judiciously on public welfare.
Stressing on the need for crop diversification, Mann said that his government was already promoting it in a big way. He urged the farmers to refrain from paddy straw burning as it imposes serious threat to the environment in the state.
The CM said that the state government has made elaborate arrangements for ensuring smooth and hassle-free purchase of paddy during the upcoming procurement season. He said that special vigil will be kept on checking the transport of paddy from other states to Punjab for which new initiatives are being taken and farmers of the state will not face any problem in selling their harvest.
51 lakh consumers to get zero electricity bills
CM Mann said that 51 lakh households in Punjab can look forward to getting zero electricity bills from September 1.
After dedicating the 66KV Butaari-Beas line to the people, the chief minister said that in a path breaking initiative, the Aam Aadmi government in the state has provided 600 units of free power per billing cycle to every section of society.
He said that due to this unprecedented pro-people initiative, 51 lakh households out of the total 74 lakh will get zero electricity bill in the coming month of September. Likewise, Bhagwant Mann said that 68 lakh households will get zero power bill in January, which will be roughly 90% of the total households of the state.
Mann said that for the first time in the history of the state, farmers have got regular, uninterrupted and surplus power. ENDS
-
Construction of Ram temple to be over by December 2023: Ayodhya Trust
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai here said the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be complete by December next year. "Since Sultanpur is close to Ayodhya, I am extending an invitation to people of this place to have a 'darshan' of Shri Ram Lalla next year in December," he said.
-
Uttarkashi teacher close to Uttarakhand paper leak mastermind caught: Cop
A teacher at a government intermediate college in Uttarkashi, described by the police as the right-hand man of the Uttarakhand paper leak mastermind, has been arrested, the state's special task force said on Saturday. “We first brought him in for questioning on the basis of important evidence that came to light during the investigation and subsequently arrested him late last evening,” said senior superintendent of police, special task force Ajay Singh.
-
Himachal Pradesh passes bill against mass conversion, extends prison to 10 years
The Himachal Pradesh Assembly passed a bill on Saturday forbidding "mass conversion" and enhancing the maximum punishment to 10 years imprisonment in its 2019 law against any change of religion through force or allurement. The Himachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill, 2022, was passed unanimously with a voice vote. Read HP Speaker authorised to appoint panel for surrogacy board The Jai Ram Thakur-led government introduced the bill on Friday.
-
Class 12 student killed in brawl in college in Bengaluru: Report
In a shocking act, a class 12 student was stabbed to death on Friday near the HBR layout area of Bengaluru. A brawl between two college gangs ended with the murder and another student was severely injured, reported The Times of India. According to the report, 18-year-old Arbaaz Mohammad had a verbal clash with one of his seniors during the college fest a few days ago.
-
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Yogi Adityanath flags off ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday flagged off the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign – an initiative to encourage people to hoist the Tricolour at home – amid chants of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' near his residence in Lucknow. He also flagged off the Prabhat Pheri of school children. Under the campaign, 45 million national flags will be hoisted in Uttar Pradesh from August 13-15.
