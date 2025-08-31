6,000 stranded Manimahesh pilgrims evacuated: Chief secy

Following the temporary suspension of the Manimahesh Yatra due to continuous heavy rainfall, cloudbursts, and landslides, approximately 6,000 pilgrims were rescued from Chamba district on Saturday. The pilgrims were transported via private vehicles, taxis, and Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) buses to Nurpur and Pathankot. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu interacts with people during an inspection of the road reconstruction work at Kalsuin on the Chamba-Bharmour National Highway, in Chamba on Saturday. (ANI)

This was stated by chief secretary Prabodh Saxena after a review meeting to enquire about the number of stranded passengers in Chamba.

He said that the HRTC buses were sent to Pathankot on Friday from Kalsuin carrying devotees and 20 buses were sent on Saturday viz: 17 to Pathankot and others to Kangra and Dehra. He said that 60 buses were stationed at Chamba and were being sent as per need and rush of the pilgrims.

He said that as per the latest reports approximately 5,000 Manimahesh Yatris are left in Bharmour and only around 500 devotees were now left in Chamba who were mainly from adjoining districts of Jammu and Kashmir and would be sent as soon as the Langera road opens for the light vehicles, the work of which was going on war-footing.

He stated that the Chamba-Bharmour road had been opened till Kalsuin and Rajera. Apart from this, the Jot road was opened to traffic up to Gate.

As far as the situation in Lahaul-Spiti is concerned, the Pagal Nallah has been opened for traffic. The road to Aleo has been opened and made through for light vehicles through the Rohtang Pass. Four oil tankers have also been moved from Atal tunnel to Keylong after the Pagal Nallah blockade was opened.

The road situation in Kullu-Manali is also improving. The left bank has been opened for Manali, the road leading to Banjar has been opened and the communication services restored in the Banjar area, stated director-cum-special secretary, Disaster Management, DC Rana. He said that by tomorrow truck movement would be started from Lahaul.

Stranded pilgrims perform rituals at Chaugan

Stranded Manimahesh pilgrims performed rituals at Chamba Chaugan in wake of suspension of the yatra.

The annual Manimahesh yatra, which began on August 16 and was to conclude on August 31, was temporarily suspended on August 25 following rains and landslides.

However, the pilgrim on Saturday, on occasion of Radhashtami performed the concluding rituals of the pilgrimage – “Dal Thodna”.

“We made arrangements for the pilgrims who wanted to complete the yatra and perform the rituals at Manimahesh, respecting their religious sentiment,” said Sukhu on Saturday, who had reached Chamba.

Will disaster also be weighed on scale of politics now: Sukhu

With mounting losses owing to destruction caused by torrential rains in Himachal Pradesh, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu lashed out at the Union government for “delay in providing” a special relief package for the state.

Sukhu said that the district administration has been directed to restore road connectivity as soon as possible, but the weather was posing a challenge to the relief and restoration works.

Through a social media post, Sukhu questioned the attitude of the central government, saying “....Will the disaster also be weighed on the scale of politics now? We again urge the central government, do not delay now, release the special disaster package immediately”.

In his post on social media, Sukhu, on Saturday wrote in Hindi, “Our people were uprooted by the disaster. But no special relief package was received from the Centre... We have tried to provide help to every victim with our limited resources, because we know that the relief received on time is the real relief.”

As per the state disaster management authority (SDMA), the state has suffered losses of ₹2,774 crore owing to the 93 landslides, 91 flash floods and 45 cloudbursts witnessed since June 20.

Sukhu said: “Even in 2023, the state had suffered losses of ₹12,000 crore but the Centre had failed to give a special package.

Just like 2023, the state assembly on August 28 passed a resolution urging the Centre to declare the devastation as national calamity and also announce a special relief package for the state.”

The CM also conducted the aerial survey of Bharmour, Manimahesh and other disaster-affected areas of Chamba district, besides Fatehpur and Mand area of Indora in Kangra district following excess water release from Pong Dam. He took off from Pathankot air force station towards Bharmour but due to adverse weather conditions his helicopter could not land there.

While interacting with mediapersons at Chamba, the CM said, “The scale of destruction was much higher as compared to destruction in 2023. The roads, electricity and water supply, the communication services were badly hit. This year, the entire state has been hit by the destruction attributed to incessant rains, landslides and cloud bursts”.

He said, “The rehabilitation was a challenge before the state government, but with the support of the people, we will overcome it courageously. It is our responsibility to rehabilitate the families who have been rendered homeless, lost all means of livelihood and will offer a special relief package to support them.”

Sukhu said, “Till now not a single rupee has been received in the special relief package. The budget received from the Centre so far was due to be received under SDRF”.

He has urged the central government to release the relief amount without any delay, so that the affected families can be given relief amount on time.

Hitting out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sukhu said, “They were busy in spreading rumours instead of extending support to the affected people. BJP was demanding to adjourn the monsoon session of Vidhan Sabha, while in 2023, they were demanding to extend the Vidhan Sabha session”.

“The decision to suspend Manimahesh yatra has been taken keeping in view the prevailing weather conditions, while some people are doing petty politics over this issue,” he said.

Deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri said that Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) operated free bus services from Kalsui to Pathankot for the convenience of devotees.

Cong-led UPA-2 abolished provision of declaring natural disaster as national disaster: Anurag

Hitting back, former Union minister and BJP’s Member of Parliament from Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency, Anurag Thakur alleged that the declaration of Himachal’s natural disaster as national disaster by the state government is mere pretense.

Thakur said, “In 2013, the Congress-led UPA-2 government had abolished the provision of declaring natural disaster as national disaster, so on what basis are they demanding to declare Himachal’s disaster as national disaster today”.

He added, “On the instructions of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Centre has constituted a multi-sectoral central team, which will study the increasing frequency and intensity of natural disasters in Himachal”.