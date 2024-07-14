60-year-old Kalka woman found dead with slit throat at home

The local police launched a murder probe after a 60-year-old woman was found dead with her throat slit at her house in Kalka’s Tagra Hasuan village on Friday. As per police, the woman, Geeta Devi, had lost her husband in 2020 and her son in March this year. (HT Photo)

Ever since, she had been living with her daughter-in-law, Shivani, and three grandchildren, including Srishti, 19, Kangna, 16 and Naman, 12. Police are looking into Srishti’s role as she was the only one present home with her grandmother, while her siblings and mother had gone out. Since the discovery of Devi’s body, Srishti has been missing and her mobile phone is also switched off.

According to Devi’s daughter Neeru, she got a call from her cousin brother on Friday afternoon that her mother was found lying in a pool of blood. When she asked him to take her to the hospital, he revealed she had already died. On reaching the house, Neeru found her mother’s throat slit and multiple stab wounds on her body.

Officials said investigation was going on, but the motive of the crime had not been established yet. They said they were also working to track down her eldest granddaughter to get more clarity regarding what happened.

Meanwhile, a case under Section 103 (1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at the Kalka police station.