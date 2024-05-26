60-year-old voter dies of cardiac arrest, 4 injured in Poonch clash

A 60-year-old man died of cardiac arrest and four others were injured in a scuffle during polling for the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency at Rajouri and Poonch districts, said officials. A 60-year-old man died of cardiac arrest and four others were injured in a scuffle during polling for the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency at Rajouri and Poonch districts, said officials. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

“Mohammad Iqbal, 60, of Kalla Mohalla, Nerojal in Rajouri, died of heart attack while casting his vote inside a polling booth,” said a police officer.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In another incident, four persons suffered minor injuries after two groups clashed during polling at Shahpur in Poonch.

“Around 12.35 pm, two groups clashed over a trivial issue at Shahpur polling station. During the scuffle, four persons were injured and they were shifted to district hospital Poonch for treatment,” said a police officer. They were identified as Zahoor Din, 40, son of Mohammad Sharif, Shazad Ahmad, 20, son of Mohammad Yousuf, Saleema Bi, 18, wife of Shazad Ahmad and Mohammad Aslam, 22, son of Mohammad Sharif, all residents of Shahpur.

Police have taken cognisance. An election official said that a minor scuffle took place outside the polling station causing minor injuries to a few people.

“The altercation was stopped in time and an FIR has been lodged in the matter. Polling didn’t get interrupted at any point of time and went on smoothly,” he said.